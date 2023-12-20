NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 16

"Hollywood" suited up last week, but if you started him in fantasy football, you might have thought he was inactive. He played just 32 percent of the snaps and was not targeted, as a nagging heel injury ended his day early. Brown has been dealing with the injury for the last month and it has led to him going without a catch in the last two games. Not only has he not scored a fantasy point in two straight games, but he has fewer than seven in five of his last six. He’s been too boom-or-bust and the heel issue only adds more risk. Given how well the Bears' defense has played recently, there’s no way you can trust Brown with your season on the line.