Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 16

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
10-4

A kicker is only as good as his offense allows him to be. Aubrey had been amazing for fantasy purposes ... up until last week, when Dallas lost to Buffalo, 31-10. He made both his opportunities, but his offense just didn’t put him in a position to succeed. We will forgive Aubrey (and the Cowboys), because he’s been so reliable this season. This could be a high-scoring battle between the 'Boys and Dolphins in Miami. Keep riding with the Dallas kicker. 

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
6-8

I hope you stuck with Gay after his down Week 14, as he bounced back with 12 fantasy points and was one of the highest-scoring kickers on the week. He now has 12-plus points in two of his last three games. He has been reliable this season. Roll Gay back out in the semifinals.

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-11

Santos is no stranger to this article. He had been red hot before cooling off last week against the Browns. But that was more due to a lack of opportunities than anything else. I would expect the Bears to move the ball better this week against the Cardinals. Santos had scored between 10 and 16 in each of his four prior games. With a better matchup, I expect him to get right. Give him another shot this week. 

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-9

Bass has not been the same fantasy option this season that he was in past years. But in his last four games, he has at least 7 fantasy points in each, with as many as 16. There is a possibility the Bills move the ball and score a bunch of points this week against the Bolts. That, paired with the better results of late, is enough to have Bass in play as a streaming option. Weather will not be a concern, either, which is huge for a Buffalo kicker in December. 

Sit 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
8-6

Koo has been a sit for a couple weeks now. He has failed to reach 8 fantasy points in five straight games. Last week, he finished with just one point. It’s not on Koo, who we know is a very talented kicker. He just does not get many chances due to his offense. I would not expect that to change this week in what could be a low-scoring game against the Colts. Don't risk taking such a low number with Koo. 

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-5

For the past couple years, Carlson has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football. But this year, he has topped double digits just three times. Last week, his team scored 63 points and he was still held to single digits. He had just five fantasy points in Week 12 against the Chiefs. I would go in another direction in the rematch. 

Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
10-4

Joseph has reached double figures just three times this season. He has scored 13 fantasy points in his last three games combined. The odds of him getting six or fewer is higher than the chance he tops 10 fantasy points. Due to that, you have to get away in the fantasy semis.

Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
8-6

Maybe the move to Mason Rudolph can change things. But Boswell has reached just double figures twice since Week 4 and his high mark is 11 fantasy points. He has scored 11 fantasy points in his last three games combined. There has been no upside here -- and the floor has been very low. Stream elsewhere. 

