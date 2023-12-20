NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 16

Bass has not been the same fantasy option this season that he was in past years. But in his last four games, he has at least 7 fantasy points in each, with as many as 16. There is a possibility the Bills move the ball and score a bunch of points this week against the Bolts. That, paired with the better results of late, is enough to have Bass in play as a streaming option. Weather will not be a concern, either, which is huge for a Buffalo kicker in December.