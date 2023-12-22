Jets QB Trevor Siemian to start vs. Commanders with Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out

Rodgers officially made the Jets' first start of the season, not making it through the first drive before suffering an Achilles tear. Wilson has gone 4-7 as a starter. Tim Boyle made two starts before being released. Now it's Siemian's shot.

Siemian has appeared in two games for Gang Green in 2023, both in relief, completing 48.7 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and two interceptions, taking five sacks and fumbling four times.

Turning 32 on Tuesday, Siemian started one game last year for the Chicago Bears. The veteran signal-caller hasn't won a start since 2017 with the Denver Broncos (0-6 in last six starts). For his career, he's 13-17 as a starter, with all the wins coming with the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.