Around the NFL

Jets QB Trevor Siemian to start vs. Commanders with Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A fourth quarterback will make a start for the 2023 New York Jets.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders with Zach Wilson ruled out due to a concussion.

Wilson exited the team's Week 15 loss to Miami and was replaced by Siemian.

Saleh added that Brett Rypien would work as the backup, and (obviously) Aaron Rodgers will not be the third/emergency quarterback.

Rodgers officially made the Jets' first start of the season, not making it through the first drive before suffering an Achilles tear. Wilson has gone 4-7 as a starter. Tim Boyle made two starts before being released. Now it's Siemian's shot. 

Siemian has appeared in two games for Gang Green in 2023, both in relief, completing 48.7 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and two interceptions, taking five sacks and fumbling four times.

Turning 32 on Tuesday, Siemian started one game last year for the Chicago Bears. The veteran signal-caller hasn't won a start since 2017 with the Denver Broncos (0-6 in last six starts). For his career, he's 13-17 as a starter, with all the wins coming with the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.

Sunday's game features a Jets offense that is last in the NFL in total yards per game (255.1) against a Washington defense that is last in total YPG allowed (384.5). Something's got to give.

