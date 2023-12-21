2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

The Buffalo Bills are potentially among the most dangerous teams still in the playoff mix. The Cincinnati Bengals, once left for dead, have dished out their own level of fear factor with backup quarterback Jake Browning at the helm.

But both teams face road tests on Saturday with their playoff lives hanging by threads. Cincinnati currently sits in the second wild-card slot, No. 6 in the AFC playoff hierarchy. Buffalo is two spots out of the playoff mix for now, in the No. 9 slot in the conference, but currently has a higher probability of making the playoffs at 63% to 45%, per Next Gen Stats.

Their opponents in the Week 16 doubleheader are both down and out.

Pittsburgh nominally remains in the playoff race (current probability sits at 6%). But the Steelers look to be onto their third starting QB -- Mason Rudolph, who's replacing Mitchell Trubisky -- asKenny Pickett will not suit up against the Bengals in Saturday's opening game. Three straight losses, including two at home to at-the-time 2-10 clubs, have put the Steelers in a dire spot for making the postseason.

In the case of the Chargers, who'll host the Bills in the nightcap, they'll try to play the role of spoilers under interim head coach Giff Smith. The Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders in Week 15 lead to the firings of head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco the following day, nailing the team's coffin shut following the season-ending injury to QB Justin Herbert.

Both games figure to shape the AFC playoff picture, and if either the Bengals or Bills lose, it could put them behind the 8-ball before the remainder of Week 16 plays out.