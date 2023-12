2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

. Rudolph saw mop-up action last weekend, replacing an ineffective Trubisky in a loss to the Colts, and is in line to start Saturday as Pickett remains out due to an ankle injury. It was Rudolph’s first regular-season action in two years; the last time he started was a 16-16 tie against the Lions in 2021. There should be chances for him to thrive Saturday, as the Bengals have the second-lowest passing defensive success rate (50.8%) in 2023, behind only the Cardinals. (Cincinnati also has the lowest rushing defensive success rate.) But can Rudolph count on his receivers? George Pickens and Diontae Johnson have been the Steelers’ two most-targeted pass catchers, and Johnson comes in with a three-game TD streak after not scoring for two years. But their effort has been lacking at times, and Pickens' effort, in particular, has become a major storyline in the Steel City. Pickens gave half-hearted efforts while blocking on a Jaylen Warren run last week and then on a tackle attempt following an INT against the Colts. Johnson also gave up on a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's first matchup against Bengals on Nov. 26 . If they’re not reliable options, Warren andhave led the ground game and are checkdown options. Tight endalso could be a busy target, assuming his knee injury isn’t an issue. The Bengals have especially struggled to contain tight ends this season, including Freiermuth, who had career highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (120) against them in the first meeting.