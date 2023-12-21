Mike Tomlin says 'work in progress' George Pickens will play Saturday amid non-blocking scrutiny

Essentially, Tomlin admitted Pickens needs to grow up. But he also staked a position that remains interesting: According to Tomlin, the Pickens the world sees isn't the Pickens the Steelers see inside the facility during the week.

As Tomlin seems to view it, a quick fix could just be a crash course on public relations.

"Part of it is an education, and I want him to understand that as well," Tomlin said. "When you're winning and doing your jobs, a lot of the attention is on things such as that. When you're not doing your job and losing you better keep your damn mouth shut, and understand that that attracts a certain type of attention as well, and usually that's vulture-like attention."

Tomlin didn't shy from the notion Pickens has yet to mature to a professional standard, but the Steelers are undoubtedly invested in Pickens' future. He's shown flashes of rare talent that, if nurtured and properly cultivated, could lead him to an elite status in the NFL.

A player of lesser ability might not receive the same patience from a team. But the Steelers know Pickens' potential, and they're unlikely to move on from a talent like him so quickly, especially when he's on a rookie contract.

Pickens will play in Pittsburgh's Week 16 game against Cincinnati (8-6), the team's second straight Saturday showdown. This one will be even more crucial to the Steelers' wilting hopes of reaching the postseason, and they'll need every weapon available.

"Because again, he's got talents," Tomlin said when asked why Pickens would play Saturday. "We want to utilize them. He's very much in growth and development. But it would be the same if we were winning games or if he said appropriate things with you guys yesterday.

"You guys might have gone away, but that wouldn't have made me any more comfortable about this process that he's going through, that is ongoing and continual and will continue to require our attention."