Around the NFL

Steelers WR George Pickens on not blocking on run play Saturday: 'I didn't want to get injured'

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 07:30 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Sprinting toward the end zone Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was stopped a yard short of six by a trio of Indianapolis Colts defenders.

To Warren's left, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens watched, little more than a spectator before he jumped up and over a rolling Colts defender.

Pickens' reluctance to attempt to throw a block has drawn the ire of pundits and fans since the Steelers' 30-13 loss.

His explanation Tuesday isn't likely to bring about an avalanche of goodwill.

"I didn't want to get injured," Pickens said Tuesday, via Triblive’s Joe Rutter. "When you stay in and block somebody, you can get run on very easily."

In particular, Pickens cited Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell sustaining a season-ending broken fibula earlier this season when he was rolled up on while blocking.

"I was trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to Tank Dell," Pickens said, via 93.7 The Fan. "You stay and block too long you can get run up on very easily."

Related Links

The Steelers eventually scored after Warren's run came up short of pay dirt, but Pickens being a bystander on the play hasn't aged well in the days since.

Amid an arduous campaign for Pickens and the Steelers, who have now lost three straight to drop to 7-7, the second-year wideout pinned the criticism for a seemingly obvious lack of determination on media members who don't play the game making a big deal out of it.

"They don't play football," he said, via Rutter. "They do what you all do."

As a rookie, Pickens picked up 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Though it hardly feels like it, he's already essentially reached his first-year numbers through 14 games, having recorded 52 catches, 814 yards and three TDs.

Nonetheless, it's been a trying season for the Steelers as a whole, but notably a struggling offense that's 28th in points scored and 27th in yards. Pickens had two catches for minus-1 yard in a Week 9 win over the Titans that led to him sharing a post on social media that read, "free me." Now he's back in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons. 

Prognosticated by most to break out in 2023, Pickens has hardly done that. Instead he's furthered a narrative that existed prior to the Steelers selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was viewed by some as the best wideout in the '22 class, but he dropped due to injury and character concerns.

He's aimed to overcome those pre-draft notions, but cited the media once again as the reason he's still battling for his reputation.

"I just feel like the reason I would be still fighting cause it a lot guys that's not playing the ball, not playing the game of football," he said. "It's just media guys having an opinion."

As of now, Pickens avoided injury and a downfield block, but the media scrutiny isn't likely to let up.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of the 2023 season.
news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.
news

Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. 
news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.