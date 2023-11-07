Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on George Pickens' drama: 'It is a pebble in my shoe'

Over the weekend, Pickens raised eyebrows, sharing a post on social media that included the phrase "free me" while taking down Steelers-related content. The wideout reloaded some of the removed photos and deleted the "free me" post.

The social media ordeal came after Pickens was held to a career-low -1 yards on two catches in the Pittsburgh's win over the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night. The wideout missed out on a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter when he failed to get a second foot down in bounds.

In eight contests, Pickens generated three 100-plus-yard games but also has four tilts below the 40-yard mark. In the past two games, veteran Diontae Johnson has seen a larger share of the targets. In Weeks 7 and 8, Johnson has caught 15 of 23 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown. Pickens, meanwhile, has three catches on 10 targets for 21 yards and a TD.

Tomlin said Pickens' frustration is simply from wanting to help the Steelers win.

"Heck yeah, man. He expresses frustration all the time," the coach told reporters on Tuesday. "He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we are successful. Man, y'all don't begrudge that. I want guys that want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons of why we are successful. So, that's a non-issue, to be quite honest with you."