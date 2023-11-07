Around the NFL

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on George Pickens' drama: 'It is a pebble in my shoe'

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has brushed aside the recent social media drama surrounding second-year receiver George Pickens.

Asked Tuesday about coaching a young player like Pickens through adversity, Tomlin dismissed the entire ordeal.

"Like breathing, it's easy," he said. "I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you, in terms of the things that I have to do in an effort to get this group ready to play this week. Our focus is on the Green Bay Packers and what we're all going to do in this football game, and I can't state it any plainer than that. It's like reality television, the way you guys follow social media and write stories about it."

Related Links

Over the weekend, Pickens raised eyebrows, sharing a post on social media that included the phrase "free me" while taking down Steelers-related content. The wideout reloaded some of the removed photos and deleted the "free me" post.

The social media ordeal came after Pickens was held to a career-low -1 yards on two catches in the Pittsburgh's win over the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night. The wideout missed out on a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter when he failed to get a second foot down in bounds.

In eight contests, Pickens generated three 100-plus-yard games but also has four tilts below the 40-yard mark. In the past two games, veteran Diontae Johnson has seen a larger share of the targets. In Weeks 7 and 8, Johnson has caught 15 of 23 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown. Pickens, meanwhile, has three catches on 10 targets for 21 yards and a TD.

Tomlin said Pickens' frustration is simply from wanting to help the Steelers win.

"Heck yeah, man. He expresses frustration all the time," the coach told reporters on Tuesday. "He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we are successful. Man, y'all don't begrudge that. I want guys that want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons of why we are successful. So, that's a non-issue, to be quite honest with you."

There is room for both Johnson and Pickens to produce in the Steelers offense. We'll see if the proverbial squeaky wheel gets more grease in Week 10 as the Steelers host the Packers on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New 49ers DE Chase Young: Going to be fun to race Nick Bosa to the QB like at Ohio State

Last week's trade reunited Chase Young with college teammate Nick Bosa. Young told reporters on Monday that he's looking forward to rekindling that pass rushing magic on the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'No doubt' AFC North is the best division in the NFL

The Ravens are currently 7-2 but do not have much space between themselves and last place in the AFC North. HC John Harbaugh spoke to the division's strength on Monday.
news

Jets bemoan 'self-inflicted wounds' in blowout loss to Chargers

"Self-inflicted wounds" was the buzzword following the New York Jets latest demoralizing loss, falling 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers at home Monday night.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen on hitting 10,000 receiving yards: 'That's amazing. Hard work paying off'

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen topped the 10,000 career receiving yards achievement during Monday night's 27-6 victory over the New York Jets. "That's amazing. Hard work paying off," Allen said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Jets on Monday 

In a game in which each offense struggled, the Chargers prevailed over the Jets thanks to the outstanding play of their defense and special teams on Monday night. 
news

Week 9 Monday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
news

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

The Arizona Cardinals plan to start quarterback Kyler Murray against the Falcons on Sunday barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.
news

Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

The Vikings plan to start quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 following his heroic performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback over Desmond Ridder against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday, adding he and his staff will re-evaluate the position during the team's Week 11 bye week.