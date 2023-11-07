Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:





Browns' games only seem to be wacky these days, so why not highlight a crazy outcome in a key sequence in the first half of this game? Denzel Ward started the party by leaping to catch an off-target pass from Clayton Tune for an interception, giving the Browns ideal field position. Settle in because it took the Browns 11 plays to cover 49 yards, but the payoff is worth the wait. After converting a fourth-and-1, Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford combined to pick up the next 27 yards on the ground. Then, Watson fired a pass into the helmet of a Cardinals defensive lineman, sending the ball careening upward into the end zone, where intended receiver Amari Cooper tracked the ball as it fell and used both hands to catch it against his body for one of the most nonsensical touchdowns you'll ever see. That score gave the Browns a 10-0 lead, which would've been enough to win, thanks to their defense pitching a shutout.





Re-watch the Browns' win on NFL+.





Back to top