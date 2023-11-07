Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Cincinnati Bengals 24, Buffalo Bills 18
- Indianapolis Colts 27, Carolina Panthers 13
- Las Vegas Raiders 30, New York Giants 6
- Philadelphia Eagles 28, Dallas Cowboys 23
- Kansas City Chiefs 21, Miami Dolphins 14 (Frankfurt, Germany)
- Minnesota Vikings 31, Atlanta Falcons 28
- Baltimore Ravens 37, Seattle Seahawks 3
- Cleveland Browns 27, Arizona Cardinals 0
- Green Bay Packers 20, Los Angeles Rams 3
- Houston Texans 39, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37
- Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 17
- New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17
THURSDAY GAME
TEAMS ON BYE: 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Lions
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Admittedly, this was a tougher watch than most games. But the most thrilling sequence came early in the first quarter, when the Chargers gained possession by recovering a Zach Wilson fumble. They converted a third-and-6 with a pass to Austin Ekeler for a pickup of 17, then watched Ekeler bounce off a teammate, run through a defender's hand that was latched onto his facemask, and rumble down the sideline toward the goal line for a 21-yard gain. Two plays later, Ekeler gained the final three feet needed for a score, pushing the Chargers to a 14-0 lead.
Re-watch the Chargers' win on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Cincinnati was holding onto a tenuous 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter with Buffalo on the move when one of the Bengals’ usual suspects came up huge. On the ninth play of the drive, Josh Allen connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid over the middle for what looked to be another first down at the opposing 11-yard line. Instead, Bengals safety Nick Scott upended the rookie, sending him flipping through the air and vulnerable to a Germaine Pratt strip. Pratt punched the ball out at just the right moment to send it loose before Kincaid hit the ground. Scott recovered, and the Bengals turned the opportunity into a 12-play drive for points. That ensuing possession only resulted in a field goal, but it also took over five minutes off the clock and opened Cincy’s lead back up to 14.
Re-watch the Bengals' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Kenny Moore stole the show Sunday in Carolina with his family in the stands. The Indianapolis Colts' cornerback silenced any chance the Panthers had to make the contest close. Deep in the first half, with Carolina threatening to dig into a 13-3 Colts lead, Moore read an ill-advised Bryce Young pass across the field, stepped in front and jaunted in for a TD. Boom, 20-3 lead in a blink. It was the first of Moore's two pick-sixes. With the Colts offense struggling (198 total yards), Moore's 115 yards' worth of pick-sixes proved the difference between a win and a loss for Indy.
Re-watch the Colts' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Raiders were able to put a bad week behind them with a cleansing victory over the Giants that they took control of in the second quarter. Las Vegas scored 17 of its 30 points in the frame, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left with a torn ACL and Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell played turnover-free ball, which was a departure from his NFL debut earlier this season. Tommy DeVito replaced Jones, and the Raiders’ Amik Robertson picked him off at the goal line late in the second quarter, running it back to the Raiders’ 40-yard line. One play later, O’Connell hit Tre Tucker for 50 yards -- the longest play of the game -- and then Josh Jacobs finished the drive with a TD plunge for a 21-0 lead the Raiders wouldn’t look back from.
Re-watch the Raiders' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Let's pick up the action early in the second half, when the Eagles found themselves trailing the rival Cowboys by three points at home. Nothing motivates a team to band together and push through adversity like a deficit against a despised opponent, which is exactly what the Eagles did. A six-play, 60-yard drive saw Jalen Hurts cap it with a beautiful pass to DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard touchdown, and after forcing the Cowboys to punt from the Eagles' 43-yard line, Philadelphia responded by putting together an 11-play, 87-yard march that ended with a perfectly designed and executed perimeter pass to A.J. Brown for another score. From there, things got a little crazy, so stick around for a finish that was thrilling to everyone but Cowboys fans.
Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.
Christian Gonzales' NFL+ moment of the game:
A surprisingly defensive-minded game between the Chiefs and Dolphins delivered one of the most memorable plays of the season in Frankfurt. Up by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the Chiefs D contributed one more in the closing minutes of the first half. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa and was stripped by Trent McDuffie. Chiefs safety Mike Edwards recovered the fumble and then lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook, who returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. Not only did the Chiefs contain Miami’s hot offense in this game, but it was also the first time the Dolphins were held to zero first-half points during the Mike McDaniel era.
Re-watch the Chiefs' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
A Tyler Allgeier rushing TD put the Falcons up, 28-24, with just over two minutes remaining, but Joshua Dobbs was not done. In his Minnesota debut, five days after he was traded by the Cardinals, Dobbs was thrust into action after rookie QB Jaren Hall sustained a concussion in the first quarter. Dobbs made mistakes early but rallied his team to tie the game -- and eventually win it -- in a gutsy performance for his new team. He hit Jordan Addison for a circus catch along the sideline for 24 huge yards, then Dobbs scrambled for 22 yards on fourth-and-7 to keep the Vikings in business. On third-and-4 from the Atlanta 6-yard line, Dobbs hung in the pocket and drilled a pass to Brandon Powell for the game-winning score with 22 seconds remaining.
Re-watch the Vikings' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Seattle finally put up points deep into the second quarter, and the Seahawks forced a Lamar Jackson fumble, threatening to cut further into the 14-3 Ravens lead. In swooped Kyle Van Noy. The veteran pass rusher sliced in for an 11-yard sack, pushing Seattle back across midfield. On the very next snap, KVN struck again, this time stripping Geno Smith for a turnover. Not only did Van Noy end the threat, he helped set up a Justin Tucker field goal to close the half, boosting Baltimore's lead back to 14 points. The two-play sequence highlighted a dominant performance from the Ravens D.
Re-watch the Ravens' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Browns' games only seem to be wacky these days, so why not highlight a crazy outcome in a key sequence in the first half of this game? Denzel Ward started the party by leaping to catch an off-target pass from Clayton Tune for an interception, giving the Browns ideal field position. Settle in because it took the Browns 11 plays to cover 49 yards, but the payoff is worth the wait. After converting a fourth-and-1, Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford combined to pick up the next 27 yards on the ground. Then, Watson fired a pass into the helmet of a Cardinals defensive lineman, sending the ball careening upward into the end zone, where intended receiver Amari Cooper tracked the ball as it fell and used both hands to catch it against his body for one of the most nonsensical touchdowns you'll ever see. That score gave the Browns a 10-0 lead, which would've been enough to win, thanks to their defense pitching a shutout.
Re-watch the Browns' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Needing to avoid yet another slow start, Matt LaFleur leaned on the running game. After the Green Bay defense forced a Brett Rypien fumble deep into the first quarter, Jordan Love started the Packers' drive with a 7-yard pass. Then Green Bay went to the ground. Aaron Jones dashed for 7 yards and a first down. AJ Dillon bullied his way for 12. Jones for two. Jones another 5 yards. And Jones five more to the 3-yard-line. Then Jones cashed in for a touchdown to give the Packers a lead they'd never relinquish. The game wasn't pretty, but finally, saddling Jones was critical for Green Bay to end its losing skid.
Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
The second half was a fireworks display fit for the Fourth of July. We can start with C.J. Stroud's 75-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown in order to whet our appetites for a delightful four-course meal. Stroud tossed four touchdown passes in the second half, but if you're looking for the most extreme thrills, fast forward to late in the fourth quarter, when Baker Mayfield led a 10-play, 61-yard drive that included a fourth-and-2 conversion and a beautiful touchdown pass to Cade Otton over a Texans linebacker. That set the table for Stroud's greatest drive of his young career: Six plays, 75 yards, two timeouts spent, and two dimes dropped on Tank Dell for a stunning comeback win. It's worth your time -- trust me.
Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
A defense that just lost two key pieces in Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline took control of this matchup, and nothing could stop the inevitable. When New England’s offense was moving the ball trying to get into field goal range to tie the game, Mac Jones threw a short pass up the middle to JuJu Smith-Schuster with less than a minute left in the game. However, cornerback Jartavius Martin snatched the ball deflected off Smith-Schuster's hands for a game-winning INT to hand Bill Belichick his seventh loss of the season.
Re-watch the Commanders' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a 17-17 game in the fourth quarter, the Saints took over at midfield and gashed the Bears for four straight plays to set themselves up with goal-to-go at the Chicago 3-yard line. In came New Orleans defensive lineman Khalen Saunders, and on the pass play, the Bears seemed more concerned with Saunders (and tight end Foster Moreau) than they were with Juwan Johnson, who was wide-open in the end zone. Derek Carr found Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown, then turned the game over to the Saints’ defense, which made four more stops in the final 11 minutes to secure a home victory.
Re-watch the Saints' win on NFL+.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Dionte Johnson had gone almost two calendar years between touchdown catches, but the painfully long drought ended in poetic fashion. With the Titans leading 13-10, Pittsburgh took over on its own 8-yard line with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter. The run game moved the chains, and then Kenny Pickett hit Johnson on a 32-yard gain for their longest connection of the night. Three plays later, Pickett found a wide-open Johnson for an easy score. The drive lasted more than five minutes and would provide the winning margin once the Steelers’ defense stopped Will Levis and the Titans twice more.
Re-watch the Steelers' win on NFL+.