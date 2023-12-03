Around the NFL

Texans WR Tank Dell suffered fractured fibula in Sunday's win over Broncos

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 04:03 PM Updated: Dec 03, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Tank Dell's impressive rookie season has been interrupted by injury.

The Houston Texans wide receiver suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

The injury happened during Dameon Pierce's 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dell, who delivered a helpful block up the middle, was rolled up on as Pierce crossed the plane. Dell remained on the ground in pain, thwarting any ideas of Houston celebrating its first TD of the game.

Dell was carted off the field and deemed questionable before being ruled out of the game to start the third quarter.

The 24-year-old didn't have any catches in Sunday's win, but he's played a key role in the Texans' turnaround season.

Dell's 47 receptions for 709 yards each rank second on the team and the rookie led all Texans pass catchers with seven touchdowns. Along with Nico Collins, Dell went into Week 13 tied with the most first-downs conversions (34) on the team this season.

Selected by the Texans in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell became an instant fan favorite as a hometown rookie out of the University of Houston. Stellar play through 10 games of his NFL career only heightened the excitement in Houston, but Dell is now faced with a long road toward recovery in order to resume his promising career.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Jaguars on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Dolphins, Saints and Texans were among the victors to emerge from the early window Sunday in Week 13. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) leaves with injuries in loss vs. Lions

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) exited Sunday's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) ruled out in loss versus Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a ankle injury in Sunday's Week 13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky relieved him at QB. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (thigh) active vs. Patriots

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers' road game versus the New England Patriots despite dealing with a thigh bruise
news

Texans WR Tank Dell (calf) active for Sunday's game against Broncos

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is officially active for Sunday's game after battling a calf injury during the week.
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys expected to work out long-term contract extension in offseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to work out a long-term contract extension this offseason that will make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.
news

Injury roundup: Jets RBs Breece Hall (hamstring), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) both expected to play vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will have their full arsenal of running backs available this week as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are both expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of first start in Green Bay: 'If you love football, you love Lambeau Field'

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Green Bay in prime time, the two-time Most Valuable Player will be making first-ever start at Lambeau Field.