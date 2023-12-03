Texans WR Tank Dell suffered fractured fibula in Sunday's win over Broncos

The injury happened during Dameon Pierce's 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dell, who delivered a helpful block up the middle, was rolled up on as Pierce crossed the plane. Dell remained on the ground in pain, thwarting any ideas of Houston celebrating its first TD of the game.
Dell was carted off the field and deemed questionable before being ruled out of the game to start the third quarter.
The 24-year-old didn't have any catches in Sunday's win, but he's played a key role in the Texans' turnaround season.
Dell's 47 receptions for 709 yards each rank second on the team and the rookie led all Texans pass catchers with seven touchdowns. Along with Nico Collins, Dell went into Week 13 tied with the most first-downs conversions (34) on the team this season.
Selected by the Texans in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell became an instant fan favorite as a hometown rookie out of the University of Houston. Stellar play through 10 games of his NFL career only heightened the excitement in Houston, but Dell is now faced with a long road toward recovery in order to resume his promising career.