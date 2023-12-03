Texans WR Tank Dell suffered fractured fibula in Sunday's win over Broncos

The 24-year-old didn't have any catches in Sunday's win, but he's played a key role in the Texans' turnaround season.

Dell's 47 receptions for 709 yards each rank second on the team and the rookie led all Texans pass catchers with seven touchdowns. Along with Nico Collins, Dell went into Week 13 tied with the most first-downs conversions (34) on the team this season.