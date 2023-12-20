Bills RB James Cook, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 15? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Cook heated up for his finest NFL game thus far, exploding for 221 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bills' 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Cook churned out 179 rushing yards and a score, while adding a receiving TD and 42 yards receiving.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
No opposing quarterback had ever registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating at Lambeau Field until Mayfield on Sunday in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Mayfield was sensational, putting forth one of his finest career games. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to keep the Bucs atop the NFC South.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Chubb was a wrecking ball who blew up all the New York Jets' best laid plans in the Dolphins' 30-0 shutout on Sunday. The edge rusher was all over the field and the box score, racking up seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
With a baby on the way and a nail-biting win to celebrate, Love is "living right" after helping the Seahawks to a 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Love was all over the field to the tune of eight tackles, but he hauled in two massive interceptions during the fourth quarter -- including one to snuff out Philly's final drive.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Fairbairn returned to the Texans with a vengeance, turning in a perfect afternoon in which he lifted Houston to a 19-16 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. Fairbairn was responsible for 13 points, converted his only extra point attempt and going 4 for 4 on field goals, including a 54-yard game-winner in overtime.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Three Pineiro field goals equaled win No. 2 for the Panthers on Sunday. Pineiro converted field goals of 34, 25 and 23 yards, the latter lifting Carolina to a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pineiro didn't miss a kick, providing just enough offense for his squad to get his second victory of the 2023 season.