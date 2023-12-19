Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

"I just had a good feeling that they were going to go to number 11," Love said via the team's official website. "A.J. Brown is a real deal receiver, and I was honestly watching him that entire play. I was in the post, I saw the double move, and I just took off. I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully."

Refs ruled it an interception live, and the play stood up under review.

Love has generated four turnovers in the past two weeks, with three INTs and a forced fumble.

"Julian Love's game, tagging onto what he did last week, this week incredible game, incredible plays," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "The last catch is exquisite on the sidelines. Toes tapping, hanging onto the football, winning the game… That's four turnovers he's been involved in in the last two weeks. Holy cow. Holy cow."

"He did an incredible job of playing. He had some other tackles up by the line of scrimmage. Both those catches were challenging, difficult plays. He made them look easy. Again, here is another kid that was so comfortable with that moment. He would go out and make another one if you gave him a chance. He just was not moved by it, beyond total poise and composure and all. Really impressive."

The win pushed Seattle to 7-7 and kept them in the NFC's Wild Card hunt. For Love, the hope is that the two-INT day was just the start of a magical week as he and his wife prepare for the birth of their son.