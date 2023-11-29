Steelers WR Diontae Johnson owns up for effort on fumble vs. Bengals: 'It won't happen again'

Johnson pleaded ignorance when addressing the media on Wednesday, explaining he didn't see what had happened.

"I didn't know the play was still going," Johnson said. "If I could make the play again, I would jump on the ball."

Regardless of reason, Johnson became acutely aware of how he'd made a mistake in the moment. It's not the first time he's allowed his emotions to take over, either, in what has been a trying season for every member of Pittsburgh's offense.

Though we can't know for certain, Johnson's lack of effort was likely exposed in a film session following the game. If the viewing public could notice his lack of effort from across an establishment, the Steelers definitely saw it, too.

"They didn't say nothing really," Johnson said of how his teammates responded to how he addressed the play internally. "More of just me owning up to what I did on Sunday to the team. Just letting them know it won't happen again."

Headlined by Johnson and young wideout George Pickens, Pittsburgh's receiving corps is undoubtedly talented. But each of the aforementioned pass-catchers have been outwardly emotional regarding their performance, usage and results in the last year. And on Sunday, Johnson allowed it to affect his performance.

"It's not something I try to do on purpose. Nobody is out there just trying to mess up," Johnson said. "I'm human just like everybody else out there. … I know what I've gotta do. … I'm not perfect, so I just try to make plays at the end of the day. Sometimes things may not go your way. I'm doing the best I can to keep play. That's all I can do is keep trying."