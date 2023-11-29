Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Tomlin is well aware of the 28-year-old's nose for the end zone and wants his defense to do its best to keep Conner from sniffing six.

"Aside from his will and intangible things, man, his skillset," Tomlin said. "When he gets into the secondary, he's tough to deal with. He's a combative runner. He has a nose for the line to gain and the goal line — he has for his entire career. He's always been a touchdown scorer."

Connor hasn't found the end zone since Week 3, however. On the year, he's rushed for 526 yards (5.06 per carry) and two touchdowns in eight games, having missed four contests after a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. He's coming off a season-low showing of six carries for 27 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.