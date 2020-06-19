James Conner driven to show 'a way to be better from adversity'

"My faith is strong, so I wanted to let that definitely be known," Conner explained. "But also, I wanted to honestly inspire and let people know that you can't really escape adversity, but there's always a way to be better because of it and overcome it.

"I had a football coach who told me, 'Use adversity to do something great.' ... There's so many different forms of it. Mine just happened to be cancer. I used that opportunity to tell myself it was going to be a comeback story and I was going to do it. So I just wanted to inspire people and let them know there's a way to be better from adversity."

His story has inspired scores of people, as evidenced by his meteoric rise up the jersey sales charts as a Steelers rookie. He hopes his book makes an even greater impact. While he may have had his goal of returning to the field on his mind during his struggle to beat cancer, he realized his purpose -- a word he uses often in his book as he weaves anecdotes with lessons he's learned and wants to share with the reader -- is much greater than scoring touchdowns.

"That's why it's awesome that the book is out and (will) reach so many people," Conner said. "I've been getting beautiful messages about people who didn't know my story before, even though it's four years later, and they're just now finding out. They become a supporter of mine, a fan of mine, and that really means a lot, for my support and love to keep growing. It's awesome."

One of the biggest lessons he learned through his journey was the importance of patience. He needed patience when he sat in the chair at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh with a port catheter in his chest and felt himself start to feel ill during chemotherapy treatments. He needed patience when he watched his fellow Division I standouts enjoy success while he was wearing a surgical mask and battling extreme fatigue to complete the day's workout.

He also needed patience when, after returning to run for 1,092 yards and 16 scores in 2016, he finally realized his NFL dream of being drafted, only to sit behind Le'Veon Bell, the best running back in football at the time.

"It taught me that I'm not in control of this," Conner said of his cancer fight. "I thought I was gonna be a first-rounder (if) I have a big year in 2016, but now it's like, 'OK, no,' and you deal with this, and you go in the third round. Over time, it showed that I'm supposed to be there for a reason, you know, the way things panned out. Now I'm with the Steelers, and now I'm starting, and it's kind of like somebody else is in control of my life, and I feel like that's God. That definitely taught me patience. ... You just have to put your head down and keep working, but also wait your turn."

Patience will again be important for Conner in a contract year, something about which he's already been asked plenty. Will he stay with the Steelers, the team that took a relative risk on him just a year after he'd been declared free of cancer? At least with this hurdle, he had an idea this situation would be coming.