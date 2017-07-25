Rookie James Conner has NFL's hottest-selling jersey

Conner was a standout running back for Pitt -- the 2014 ACC Player of the Year, in fact -- who saw his life and football dreams upended when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. He won a furious battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, got back on the field for Pitt and led the team in rushing in his final season with the Panthers before turning pro. When the Steelers called his phone this spring, it was a fairytale come true for the hometown kid from Erie.