Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

It's hard to say if these criticisms were ever really fair or valid. Cutler never made any effort to dispel negative associations with his name, but he also was a former first-round pick who started every game he ever played and convinced two organizations (the Broncos and Bears) he was a franchise star to build around. According to Spotrac.com, Cutler earned more than $122 million as a pro. He was doing something right! But ultimately, Cutler, now likely out of football for good at age 35, will end up as an amusing and enigmatic footnote of 2000s NFL.