Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

1) Revis was the greatest Jet of all time. Yeah, yeah, I know. How dare I besmirch Broadway Joe! Trust me, I'm not doing that. I love that man. There's no question Joe Namath is the most importantJets player ever -- he put the franchise on the map and was the driving force behind Gang Green's lone (and lonely) Lombardi Trophy. Namath -- for better or worse -- remains the face of the Jets more than 40 years after he threw his last pass for them. But Revis is, pound-for-pound, the most complete, singularly dominant player to ever wear a Jets uniform. His apex -- which spanned from 2008 through 2011 -- was cornerback played at its highest level since Deion Sanders. In 2009 -- the season he should have walked away with Defensive Player of the Year honors, but didn't -- he posted the highest grade ever by a cornerback since analytics site ProFootballFocus.com started tracking the position in 2006. Revis erased a murderer's row of All-Pros and future Hall of Famers that year: