Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone, however. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki. Ichiro began his Major League career in 2001, the same year Tom Brady entered the starting lineup for the Patriots. Since that time, Ichiro -- who's essentially the Tom Brady of Japan -- has spent the majority of the last 17 years in the United States. You'd think this amount of exposure to American culture would put Brady on Ichiro's radar on some level. And yet ...