Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

The Eagles should wait this thing out -- and they probably will. When Cousins signs, there will be a handful of disappointed teams still desperate for an answer at quarterback. This feels like the time when Howie Roseman could pounce on a vulnerable GM. Speaking of Roseman, you know your life is blessed when you have the Super Bowl MVP as your insurance policy at quarterback. I'd push for a late first-rounder and accept nothing less than a second. If the guy at the other end of the line balks, tell him to watch Super Bowl LII again, then compare that to the QB he currently has in his building.