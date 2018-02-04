Eagles' locker room turns into a raucous dance party

Defensive end Derek Barnett stood by his locker with a victory cigar dangling from his mouth. Owner Jeffrey Lurie was doing rounds, a big grin permanently etched on his face like Jack Nicholson's Joker. Players took turns posing with the Lombardi Trophy, smudged up by fingerprints but otherwise in pristine condition. Injured franchise quarterback Carson Wentz -- wait, they get this guy back to defend their title?!? -- seemed to be unsure how to process what had just transpired. He turned down one interview request with a, "Let me celebrate with my damn teammates!"