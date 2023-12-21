Week 16 NFL picks: Rams top Saints on Thursday to boost playoff bid; Ravens or 49ers on Christmas?

Why Ali is taking the Bengals: Cincinnati enters Saturday's high-stakes bout at Pittsburgh looking to punish its fourth consecutive playoff contender and tighten its grasp on an AFC wild-card spot. The Jake Browning-led offense has averaged 32 points per during its three-game run -- just nine points shy of what the Steelers have totaled during their current three-game slide (41). Letdowns against New England and Arizona in recent weeks have not only jeopardized Pittsburgh's playoff chances, but also Mike Tomlin's streak of consecutive seasons without a losing record -- which, at 16, is the longest in league history by any coach to start a career. Tomlin will have to coach the hell out of his squad Saturday to save the Steelers' season and get back on the path to 17 straight. And while I'd be foolish to count him out, I'm more confident right now in the Bengals' offense continuing to roll than I am Pittsburgh's ability to keep pace, even with Ja'Marr Chase ruled out. Browning might not care much for revenge narratives, but what a story it would be if he were to effectively end a rival's season -- the same one that handed him an L in his first career start -- amid thousands of Terrible Towels, while simultaneously bolstering the Bengals' playoff chances.