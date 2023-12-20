Bengals QB Jake Browning regrets turning win over Vikings into 'my revenge' game 

Browning has little to regret. His comments weren't hostile or over the top. It's how most players feel when one team moves on from them, and they find success elsewhere.

The QB's teammates certainly didn't have an issue with his comments.

"From a guy with experience like that, I know where he's coming from and how much that win meant to him," cornerback Mike Hilton, who faces his former Steelers club this Saturday, said, via ESPN. "We wanted to get him that one."

Browning's desire to highlight his teammate's play -- and point out his own errors -- also speaks to a growing leader.

"It's never as good, never as bad as you thought. And we played unbelievable at a lot of positions that weren't quarterback, and so, just to rattle off a few," Browning said on Tuesday. "I threw a pick in minus territory in the fourth quarter, that turns into three points. That's losing the game type of play if our defense doesn't swell up. Lose D.J. Reader, who is an All-Pro level nose guard, in the first quarter, and then we stuff them on third-and-short, fourth-and-inches. That's another one we lose the game if they don't do that.

"And then I throw the ball up to Tee (Higgins) and he makes one of the craziest plays I've ever seen."