Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) set for return as starter vs. Titans

Despite Drew Lock driving the Seattle Seahawks to a dramatic Monday win, a healthy Geno Smith will be back starting on Sunday.
Smith has no injury designation on the team's official injury report and is in line to start Sunday against the host Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
A groin injury led to Smith being inactive in Week 14 and then backing up Lock in Week 15. Lock piloted an “amazing” 92-yard game-winning drive in the Seahawks' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, while singing Lock's praises after the win, Carroll made it clear that when healthy, Smith would be the starter.
Smith practiced fully each day this week and is now taking back the starting reins from Lock, hoping to take some of his momentum.
Seattle had lost four straight prior to its win over Philadelphia, but now sits at the No. 8 seed in the NFC. It'll be up to Smith to keep the Seahawks in the playoff picture.