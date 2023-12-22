Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) set for return as starter vs. Titans

A groin injury led to Smith being inactive in Week 14 and then backing up Lock in Week 15. Lock piloted an “amazing” 92-yard game-winning drive in the Seahawks' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, while singing Lock's praises after the win, Carroll made it clear that when healthy, Smith would be the starter.

Smith practiced fully each day this week and is now taking back the starting reins from Lock, hoping to take some of his momentum.