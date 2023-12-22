Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) set for return as starter vs. Titans

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 04:59 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Despite Drew Lock driving the Seattle Seahawks to a dramatic Monday win, a healthy Geno Smith will be back starting on Sunday.

Smith has no injury designation on the team's official injury report and is in line to start Sunday against the host Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Links

A groin injury led to Smith being inactive in Week 14 and then backing up Lock in Week 15. Lock piloted an “amazing” 92-yard game-winning drive in the Seahawks' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, while singing Lock's praises after the win, Carroll made it clear that when healthy, Smith would be the starter.

Smith practiced fully each day this week and is now taking back the starting reins from Lock, hoping to take some of his momentum.

Seattle had lost four straight prior to its win over Philadelphia, but now sits at the No. 8 seed in the NFC. It'll be up to Smith to keep the Seahawks in the playoff picture.

Related Content

news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns

The Houston Texans' standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cleveland Browns. Veteran Case Keenum is expected to get the start once more as Stroud misses his second consecutive game due to a concussion.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) not listed on injury report, expected to return Sunday vs. Falcons

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was not listed on the team's Friday injury report, clearing the way for him to take the field for a Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle), who missed last week's game, is on the brink of a return this Sunday vs. the Cowboys after being listed as questionable. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

NFL fines Falcons, HC Arthur Smith for violating league's injury report policy in Week 7

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith for violating the NFL's injury report policy ahead of Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets QB Trevor Siemian to start vs. Commanders with Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders with Zach Wilson ruled out due to a concussion.
news

Saquon Barkley on Giants' struggles vs. Eagles: 'I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach'

New York Giants Giants RB Saquon Barkley is looking to end a 10-game road losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.
news

Raiders CB Jack Jones on facing Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You stop the magician, then the act is over'

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones isn't concerned about the Chiefs' struggling receiving corps heading into Monday night's divisional showdown. He's focused on one man.
news

Saints have 'no excuses' after loss to Rams crushes playoff chances: 'We just have to win out'

After dropping Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a precarious spot in the NFC playoff picture after letting the NFC South lead slip away. 
news

Matthew Stafford's sensational play has Rams on doorstep of playoff return 

The Los Angeles Rams continued to roll since their Week 10 bye, stiff-arming the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, Thursday night to move to 5-1 in their last six tilts, with their only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore.