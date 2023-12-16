Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Monday's game against Eagles

With Seattle's season on the brink, Geno Smith's status is up in the air.
The Seahawks quarterback is questionable to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles due to his groin injury.
Smith suffered the injury in practice on Nov. 7, after which he sat out a session and missed the team's Week 14 loss to the 49ers following a decision that went up until game time.
He was limited in practice this week, and his questionable designation once again muddies his playing status ahead of a pivotal game for the reeling Seahawks.
Seattle is currently mired in its first four-game losing streak under Pete Carroll, whose tenure dates back to 2010.
The Seahawks head into Monday at 6-7, ninth in the conference and third in the NFC West.
Although he hasn't provided the same spark as in his 2022 Comeback Player of the Year season -- when he led the league with a 69.8 completion percentage -- Smith is entrenched as the team's most-trusted QB and a necessary piece to getting back on the right side of the playoff picture.
He's thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 64.4 completion percentage in 2023, and he was heating up right before his injury.
Smith posted 334 passing yards while scoring a season-high four combined TDs during a losing effort against the Cowboys in Week 13.
He'll hope to suit up Monday against another NFC East opponent and take advantage of a leaky Eagles secondary.
Should the groin hold Smith out, Drew Lock will be in line for his second start as a member of the Seahawks.
The 27-year-old backup threw for 269 yards, two TDs and two picks on 22-of-31 passing last week in his first effort.
Seattle and Philadelphia (10-3) kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.