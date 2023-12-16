Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Monday's game against Eagles

Seattle is currently mired in its first four-game losing streak under Pete Carroll, whose tenure dates back to 2010.

The Seahawks head into Monday at 6-7, ninth in the conference and third in the NFC West.

Although he hasn't provided the same spark as in his 2022 Comeback Player of the Year season -- when he led the league with a 69.8 completion percentage -- Smith is entrenched as the team's most-trusted QB and a necessary piece to getting back on the right side of the playoff picture.

He's thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 64.4 completion percentage in 2023, and he was heating up right before his injury.

Smith posted 334 passing yards while scoring a season-high four combined TDs during a losing effort against the Cowboys in Week 13.

He'll hope to suit up Monday against another NFC East opponent and take advantage of a leaky Eagles secondary.

Should the groin hold Smith out, Drew Lock will be in line for his second start as a member of the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old backup threw for 269 yards, two TDs and two picks on 22-of-31 passing last week in his first effort.