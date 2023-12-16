Are Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns for real? Is Justin Fields still in Chicago Bears' long-term plans?

I know opting to bypass an elite QB prospect in favor of a talented-but-inconsistent 24-year-old with a fifth-year-option decision on the horizon might not be the most popular opinion, but nobody enjoys diving back into a rebuild. I also know some folks have Matt Eberflus on the hot seat, but he hasn't even completed his second season in the big chair. And this franchise has a history of patience. Still, if the organization stands pat, Eberflus will be under serious pressure to win in 2024. And in that scenario, I can't imagine he wants to completely rework Chicago's offense with a rookie quarterback under center. Very few first-year passers thrive while undergoing on-the-job training. Not to mention, constant turnover at the most important position on the field disrupts a team's chemistry and stunts the growth of everyone.

All that said, Fields needs to finish the regular season with an impressive series of performances that show his growth as a game manager and consistent playmaker. And after this week's stiff test against Cleveland's stifling defense, the schedule lightens up for the former No. 11 overall pick:

Going forward, Fields must reduce the negative plays (sacks taken, interceptions and fumbles) and display situational awareness to help the Bears win consistently. From managing risk based on time, score and situation to securing the ball on the run, Fields can show improvement in a number of areas that will help the offense better complement a defense that attacks the ball under Eberflus' direction.

If Fields does indeed make strides, the comparison between the current Bears quarterback and the top QB prospects in the 2024 class can tilt in his favor, given the draft currency Chicago could allot to his supporting cast. Whether adding more trench warriors to beef up the offensive line or upgrading the pass-catching group with a potent playmaker or two, the Bears could go a number of routes to help Fields make the leap.

While some have discussed the potential albatross of picking up Fields' fifth-year option and eventually inking the young quarterback to an extension, there is no guarantee that any quarterback in the 2024 class will develop into star. Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett all received buzz as top-20 picks in the 2021 and '22 drafts, but they've yet to provide many positive returns. Fields, on the other hand, has flashed take-over-the-game potential at various points. He just needs to iron out the inconsistency.