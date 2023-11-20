Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Fresh off a victory with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, the Cleveland Browns are adding a veteran to the QB room.

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.

Flacco had an impressive enough workout recently with the Browns to persuade them to bring him in.

A 14-season veteran, Flacco memorably led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers to conclude the 2012 season. He played 11 seasons with the Ravens, one with the Denver Broncos and three for the New York Jets, including last season.

He led the Jets to a chaotic 31-30 comeback over the Browns in Week 2 of last season, but now he'll be looking to help bring along DTR as Cleveland aims for a postseason berth with starter Deshaun Watson out for the season.