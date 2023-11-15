Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

"Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens," the Browns said in a statement on Wednesday. "Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

The injury is a severe blow to the 6-3 Browns, who currently sit in the No. 6 spot in the AFC. Sunday's win over Baltimore marked the best game Watson has played in Cleveland, particularly in the second half against a very good Ravens defense. In the final two quarters, he completed 14 of 14 passes for 9.6 yards per attempt with a touchdown, no turnovers and a 130.4 passer rating. That he performed so well while injured is even more impressive.

The performance suggested he might be turning a corner in Kevin Stefanski's scheme after a previous shoulder injury and ineffective QB play kept the Browns offense from finding a groove.

Alas, Watson's season is over after Week 10.

The highly paid quarterback now will have started just six games for Cleveland for the second consecutive season after a blockbuster trade with Houston. Last season, Waston was suspended for the first 11 games and looked rusty upon his return. This year, it was injuries that kept him on the sideline. The QB missed two games with a shoulder injury. He returned in Week 7 but lasted just five pass attempts before a crushing blow put him back on the sideline. He returned again in Week 9 and played through injury in Week 10.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Watson wanted to play through the shoulder injury and sought multiple medical opinions, per sources informed of the situation. Ultimately, the medical professionals were clear: The shoulder could fall apart if Watson got hit again in the same spot, per Pelissero.

With Watson out for the balance of the season, Cleveland hands the reins of a playoff contender over to P.J. Walker. The veteran signal-caller has gone 1-1 in two starts this season (rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson made the other start) and also led Cleveland to a win in Indianapolis in relief of Watson.