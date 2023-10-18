Browns QB Deshaun Watson on missing games due to shoulder injury: 'I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy'

"This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff, so I'm just trying to get as comfortable as I possibly can to go out there and perform at the level I know I can," Watson told reporters on Wednesday. "If I can't, then we've just got to continue to take it day to day. I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that [are] gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. So that's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field."

At minimum, Browns fans are likely happy to hear Watson's explanation, especially after being led to believe the quarterback could not play through a contusion for two games (plus a bye week). Historically, rotator cuff issues can cause lingering problems for quarterbacks: Cam Newton underwent two surgeries on his shoulder (one for a partially torn rotator cuff, and the other being an arthroscopic procedure) in 2017 and early 2019, and both preceded an end to his time in Carolina. Drew Brees also once suffered a significant shoulder injury that included damage to his rotator cuff in 2005, which spelled an end to his time in San Diego. Brees later lamented the injury as the reason he couldn't play beyond his age-41 season.

Such an injury isn't the easiest to play through, either, considering how important a throwing shoulder is for a quarterback.

Cleveland has allowed Watson to take a cautious approach with his ailment, turning to rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4 and veteran P.J. Walker in a Week 6 win over the then-undefeated 49ers. Stefanski said on Wednesday that Walker will start this Sunday if Watson is unable to play.

The Browns have been able to get by with their stellar defense, scoring the upset San Francisco last weekend, but with each passing week, their patience will be tested.