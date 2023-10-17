2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 7

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
TEAMS ON BYE:
- Bengals
- Cowboys
- Jets
- Panthers
- Texans
- Titans
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 7 Opponent
|1. Tyreek Hill
|WR1
|at Eagles
|2. Cooper Kupp
|WR2
|vs. Steelers
|3. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|vs. Chargers
|4. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|at Vikings
|5. Alvin Kamara
|RB2
|vs. Jaguars
|6. Austin Ekeler
|RB3
|at Chiefs
|7. A.J. Brown
|WR3
|vs. Dolphins
|8. Stefon Diggs
|WR4
|at Patriots
|9. Keenan Allen
|WR5
|at Chiefs
|10. Davante Adams
|WR6
|at Bears
|11. Raheem Mostert
|RB4
|at Eagles
|12. Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB5
|at Saints
|13. Bijan Robinson
|RB6
|at Buccaneers
|14. Aaron Jones
|RB7
|at Broncos
|15. Josh Jacobs
|RB8
|at Bears
|16. Puka Nacua
|WR7
|vs. Steelers
|17. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR8
|at Ravens
|18. Saquon Barkley
|RB9
|vs. Commanders
|19. Kenneth Walker III
|RB10
|vs. Cardinals
|20. Jaylen Waddle
|WR9
|at Eagles
|21. D'Andre Swift
|RB11
|vs. Dolphins
|22. Marquise Brown
|WR10
|at Seahawks
|23. Calvin Ridley
|WR11
|at Saints
|24. Isiah Pacheco
|RB12
|vs. Chargers
|25. DJ Moore
|WR12
|vs. Raiders
|26. Chris Olave
|WR13
|vs. Jaguars
|27. Mike Evans
|WR14
|vs. Falcons
|28. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB13
|at Giants
|29. DK Metcalf
|WR15
|vs. Cardinals
|30. Christian Kirk
|WR16
|at Saints
|31. DeVonta Smith
|WR17
|vs. Dolphins
|32. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR18
|at Vikings
|33. Chris Godwin
|WR19
|vs. Falcons
|34. Mark Andrews
|TE2
|vs. Lions
|35. Jakobi Meyers
|WR20
|at Bears
|36. Christian Watson
|WR21
|at Broncos
|37. Zay Flowers
|WR22
|vs. Lions
|38. Deebo Samuel
|WR23
|at Vikings
|39. James Cook
|RB14
|at Patriots
|40. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB15
|vs. Bills
|41. Tyler Lockett
|WR24
|vs. Cardinals
|42. Jonathan Taylor
|RB16
|vs. Browns
|43. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB17
|at Ravens
|44. Terry McLaurin
|WR25
|at Giants
|45. George Pickens
|WR26
|at Rams
|46. Romeo Doubs
|WR27
|at Broncos
|47. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR28
|vs. Browns
|48. Jerome Ford
|RB18
|at Colts
|49. Zach Evans
|RB19
|vs. Steelers
|50. George Kittle
|TE3
|at Vikings
- It's going to be a wild week for a lot of us. Six teams have a bye. There are injuries. If you're fielding a team comprised only of players you drafted, then I commend you. BTW, you should be trying to snatch Zach Evans off waivers this week. That should be your top priority. Let's take a look at the rest of it.
- Tyreek Hill has 814 receiving yards in 2023, which is the second-most such yards in the first six games of a season in NFL history.
- Christian McCaffrey left the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Browns in the second half with an oblique injury. An oblique injury ended Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season, so forgive me for being a bit scared. But CMC has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in league history.
- Alvin Kamara has at least 17 fantasy points in each of his three games since returning from suspension. If you drafted him when your friends were snoozing this year, congratulations. You have yourself an RB1, and he likely came at a relatively low price.
- A.J. Brown seemed to be frustrated on the sideline back in Week 2, when he made four catches for 29 yards. Since then, he's posted at least 125 receiving yards in four consecutive games. He's averaged just under 25 fantasy points per game during that span.
- Raheem Mostert has scored at least two touchdowns in three games this season. He leads the NFL with 11 TDs and he's averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Mostert is the 11th player to have 11 or more TDs in a team's first six games of a season.
- Travis Etienne Jr. has turned into my colleague, former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew, right before our very eyes. He's the first Jaguars running back to rush for two or more touchdowns in consecutive games since MJD did so in 2009.
- Hopefully, Aaron Jones will return from his hamstring injury this week. He scored two touchdowns in his two games this season. Green Bay is visiting the Broncos, who are allowing 1.3 rushing TDs per game (tied for fourth most in the league).
- Cooper Kupp is amazing and he's back to being dominant. I wouldn't completely sour on Puka Nacua, though. He had a dismal 6.6 fantasy points in Week 6, which put him outside of the top 50 players at the position. However, he did seem to trip on the SoFi Stadium turf, which cost him a touchdown that would have completely changed his day. You can roll with Nacua for another week. Those who bench him now are going to end up being very sorry.
- David Montgomery suffered an injury to his ribs and Jared Goff started putting the ball in the air against the Bucs. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 15 targets. FIFTEEN. It was his 10th career game with at least eight receptions and one touchdown.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 10 targets but finished outside of the top 30 among receivers last week. Let's give some credit to the Browns' defense. The Vikings won't offer the same resistance next Monday night.
- George Kittle had just two targets, one catch and one yard against Cleveland on Sunday. And he's had four targets or fewer in four of the last five games. That has to change this week, especially with CMC and Deebo Samuel battling injuries.
- The Jets are on bye this week, but I need to mention that Breece Hall continues to be pretty damn good. He's averaged more than 24 fantasy points in his last two games. Hall and the Jets' defense are carrying the team.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 7 Opponent
|51. Drake London
|WR29
|at Buccaneers
|52. T.J. Hockenson
|TE4
|vs. 49ers
|53. Najee Harris
|RB20
|at Rams
|54. Rachaad White
|RB21
|vs. Falcons
|55. Gabe Davis
|WR30
|at Patriots
|56. Michael Thomas
|WR31
|vs. Jaguars
|57. Josh Palmer
|WR32
|at Chiefs
|58. Evan Engram
|TE5
|at Saints
|59. Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR33
|vs. Commanders
|60. Jordan Addison
|WR34
|vs. 49ers
|61. Jaylen Warren
|RB22
|at Rams
|62. Courtland Sutton
|WR35
|vs. Packers
|63. Sam LaPorta
|TE6
|at Ravens
|64. Dallas Goedert
|TE7
|vs. Dolphins
|65. Amari Cooper
|WR36
|at Colts
|66. Josh Downs
|WR37
|vs. Browns
|67. Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB23
|vs. Packers
|68. Alexander Mattison
|RB24
|vs. 49ers
|69. D'Onta Foreman
|RB25
|vs. Raiders
|70. K.J. Osborn
|WR38
|vs. 49ers
|71. Darren Waller
|TE8
|vs. Commanders
|72. Keaontay Ingram
|RB26
|at Seahawks
|73. Rashee Rice
|WR39
|vs. Chargers
|74. Logan Thomas
|TE9
|at Giants
|75. Cole Kmet
|TE10
|vs. Raiders
|76. Zach Ertz
|TE11
|at Seahawks
|77. Kendrick Bourne
|WR40
|vs. Bills
|78. Diontae Johnson
|WR41
|at Rams
|79. Curtis Samuel
|WR42
|at Giants
|80. Kareem Hunt
|RB27
|at Colts
|81. Michael Wilson
|WR43
|at Seahawks
|82. Kyle Pitts
|TE12
|at Buccaneers
|83. Josh Reynolds
|WR44
|at Ravens
|84. Roschon Johnson
|RB28
|vs. Raiders
|85. Justice Hill
|RB29
|vs. Lions
|86. Elijah Moore
|WR45
|at Colts
|87. Rondale Moore
|WR46
|at Seahawks
|88. Zack Moss
|RB30
|vs. Browns
|89. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR47
|vs. Bills
|90. Tutu Atwell
|WR48
|vs. Steelers
|91. Jerry Jeudy
|WR49
|vs. Packers
|92. Jahan Dotson
|WR50
|at Giants
|93. Michael Mayer
|TE13
|at Bears
|94. Pat Freiermuth
|TE14
|at Rams
|95. Javonte Williams
|RB31
|vs. Packers
|96. Jordan Mason
|RB32
|at Vikings
|97. Tyler Higbee
|TE15
|vs. Steelers
|98. Quentin Johnston
|WR51
|at Chiefs
|99. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR52
|vs. Cardinals
|100. Rashid Shaheed
|WR53
|vs. Jaguars
- Drake London had 12 targets and finished with a career-high nine receptions for 125 yards against the Commanders. I don't expect him to produce like that every week, but he could get something good done against the Buccaneers in Week 7.
- Kendrick Bourne had close to 20 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Raiders. I was in on that one! I'm not 100 percent fully on board right now, though. But again, injuries and the bye weeks will make people do strange things. Keep an eye on whether JuJu Smith-Schuster returns from injury.
- Curtis Samuel has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. It seems he's the receiver you want from the Washington offense. Outside of Terry McLaurin, obviously. But Samuel has been the Swiss Army knife, not Antonio Gibson.
- Kareem Hunt was a top-12 running back in Week 6 with 16.1 fantasy points. I still believe the usage for Jerome Ford is going to be there. In fact, this might be an ideal time to deal Hunt if possible. Use this week to prey on those who are hurting for running back help. People like me.
- Jerry Jeudy ran a season-low 22 routes in Week 6. He has not scored a touchdown in 11 of his last 12 games. He's going to eventually have a breakout game. But how many games is he going to cost your team as you wait for that to happen?
- Michael Mayer is a tight end to look at this week. His snap percentage has increased in four consecutive weeks. He had a season-high six targets in Week 6. I expect this to be a trend that continues.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 7 Opponent
|101. Emari Demercado
|RB33
|at Seahawks
|102. Damien Williams
|RB34
|at Seahawks
|103. Tyler Allgeier
|RB35
|at Buccaneers
|104. Jonnu Smith
|TE16
|at Buccaneers
|105. Hunter Henry
|TE17
|vs. Bills
|106. David Montgomery
|RB36
|at Ravens
|107. AJ DIllon
|RB37
|at Broncos
|108. Gus Edwards
|RB38
|vs. Lions
|109. Braxton Berrios
|WR54
|at Eagles
|110. Darnell Mooney
|WR55
|vs. Raiders
|111. Skyy Moore
|WR56
|vs. Chargers
|112. Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR57
|vs. Packers
|113. Gerald Everett
|TE18
|at Chiefs
|114. Kadarius Toney
|WR58
|vs. Chargers
|115. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB39
|vs. Bills
|116. Cade Otton
|TE19
|vs. Falcons
|117. David Njoku
|TE20
|at Colts
|118. Dawson Knox
|TE21
|at Patriots
|119. Samaje Perine
|RB40
|vs. Packers
|120. Antonio Gibson
|RB41
|at Giants
|121. Jerick McKinnon
|RB42
|vs. Chargers
|122. Zach Charbonnet
|RB43
|vs. Cardinals
|123. Tyson Chandler
|RB44
|vs. 49ers
|124. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB45
|vs. Dolphins
|125. Jameson Williams
|WR59
|at Ravens
|126. Tyler Scott
|WR60
|vs. Raiders
|127. Taysom Hill
|TE22
|vs. Jaguars
|128. Odell Beckham
|WR61
|vs. Lions
|129. Dalton Kincaid
|TE23
|at Patriots
|130. Latavius Murray
|RB46
|at Patriots
|131. Salvon Ahmed
|RB47
|at Eagles
|132. Kendre Miller
|RB48
|vs. Jaguars
|133. Jalin Hyatt
|WR62
|vs. Commanders
|134. Allen Robinson
|WR63
|at Rams
|135. Nelson Agholor
|WR64
|vs. Lions
|136. Durham Smythe
|TE24
|at Eagles
|137. Craig Reynolds
|RB49
|at Ravens
|138. Elijah Mitchell
|RB50
|at Vikings
|139. Trey Palmer
|WR65
|vs. Falcons
|140. Kalif Raymond
|WR66
|at Ravens
|141. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB51
|vs. Chargers
|142. Alec Pierce
|WR67
|vs. Browns
|143. Noah Fant
|TE25
|vs. Cardinals
|144. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR68
|vs. Chargers
|145. Mack Hollins
|WR69
|at Buccaneers
|146. Donald Parham
|TE26
|at Chiefs
|147. Matt Breida
|RB52
|vs. Commanders
|148. Mike Gesicki
|TE27
|vs. Bills
|149. Boston Scott
|RB53
|vs. Dolphins
|150. Justyn Ross
|WR70
|vs. Chargers
- Antonio Gibson had a touchdown catch on Sunday and still wasn't a top-25 fantasy running back in Week 6. But I have hope that he's going to start getting more involved.
- If you find yourself in a tough spot at running back this week, pick up a guy who plays in a prolific offense. Salvon Ahmed could be a good candidate if he's the RB2 behind Raheem Mostert this week due to injuries. The Dolphins lead the league with 181.8 rushing yards per game this season.
- Craig Reynolds might be an option for you this week depending on the status of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Reynolds has three red-zone carries over the last two weeks. The Lions are tied for third in the league with nine rushing touchdowns this season.