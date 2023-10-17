Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 7

Published: Oct 17, 2023 at 02:58 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Bengals
  • Cowboys
  • Jets
  • Panthers
  • Texans
  • Titans

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 7 Opponent
1. Tyreek Hill WR1 at Eagles
2. Cooper Kupp WR2 vs. Steelers
3. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Chargers
4. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Vikings
5. Alvin Kamara RB2 vs. Jaguars
6. Austin Ekeler RB3 at Chiefs
7. A.J. Brown WR3 vs. Dolphins
8. Stefon Diggs WR4 at Patriots
9. Keenan Allen WR5 at Chiefs
10. Davante Adams WR6 at Bears
11. Raheem Mostert RB4 at Eagles
12. Travis Etienne Jr. RB5 at Saints
13. Bijan Robinson RB6 at Buccaneers
14. Aaron Jones RB7 at Broncos
15. Josh Jacobs RB8 at Bears
16. Puka Nacua WR7 vs. Steelers
17. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR8 at Ravens
18. Saquon Barkley RB9 vs. Commanders
19. Kenneth Walker III RB10 vs. Cardinals
20. Jaylen Waddle WR9 at Eagles
21. D'Andre Swift RB11 vs. Dolphins
22. Marquise Brown WR10 at Seahawks
23. Calvin Ridley WR11 at Saints
24. Isiah Pacheco RB12 vs. Chargers
25. DJ Moore WR12 vs. Raiders
26. Chris Olave WR13 vs. Jaguars
27. Mike Evans WR14 vs. Falcons
28. Brian Robinson Jr. RB13 at Giants
29. DK Metcalf WR15 vs. Cardinals
30. Christian Kirk WR16 at Saints
31. DeVonta Smith WR17 vs. Dolphins
32. Brandon Aiyuk WR18 at Vikings
33. Chris Godwin WR19 vs. Falcons
34. Mark Andrews TE2 vs. Lions
35. Jakobi Meyers WR20 at Bears
36. Christian Watson WR21 at Broncos
37. Zay Flowers WR22 vs. Lions
38. Deebo Samuel WR23 at Vikings
39. James Cook RB14 at Patriots
40. Rhamondre Stevenson RB15 vs. Bills
41. Tyler Lockett WR24 vs. Cardinals
42. Jonathan Taylor RB16 vs. Browns
43. Jahmyr Gibbs RB17 at Ravens
44. Terry McLaurin WR25 at Giants
45. George Pickens WR26 at Rams
46. Romeo Doubs WR27 at Broncos
47. Michael Pittman Jr. WR28 vs. Browns
48. Jerome Ford RB18 at Colts
49. Zach Evans RB19 vs. Steelers
50. George Kittle TE3 at Vikings
  • It's going to be a wild week for a lot of us. Six teams have a bye. There are injuries. If you're fielding a team comprised only of players you drafted, then I commend you. BTW, you should be trying to snatch Zach Evans off waivers this week. That should be your top priority. Let's take a look at the rest of it.
  • Tyreek Hill has 814 receiving yards in 2023, which is the second-most such yards in the first six games of a season in NFL history.
  • Christian McCaffrey left the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Browns in the second half with an oblique injury. An oblique injury ended Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season, so forgive me for being a bit scared. But CMC has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in league history.
  • Alvin Kamara has at least 17 fantasy points in each of his three games since returning from suspension. If you drafted him when your friends were snoozing this year, congratulations. You have yourself an RB1, and he likely came at a relatively low price.
  • A.J. Brown seemed to be frustrated on the sideline back in Week 2, when he made four catches for 29 yards. Since then, he's posted at least 125 receiving yards in four consecutive games. He's averaged just under 25 fantasy points per game during that span.
  • Raheem Mostert has scored at least two touchdowns in three games this season. He leads the NFL with 11 TDs and he's averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Mostert is the 11th player to have 11 or more TDs in a team's first six games of a season.
  • Travis Etienne Jr. has turned into my colleague, former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew, right before our very eyes. He's the first Jaguars running back to rush for two or more touchdowns in consecutive games since MJD did so in 2009. 
  • Hopefully, Aaron Jones will return from his hamstring injury this week. He scored two touchdowns in his two games this season. Green Bay is visiting the Broncos, who are allowing 1.3 rushing TDs per game (tied for fourth most in the league).
  • Cooper Kupp is amazing and he's back to being dominant. I wouldn't completely sour on Puka Nacua, though. He had a dismal 6.6 fantasy points in Week 6, which put him outside of the top 50 players at the position. However, he did seem to trip on the SoFi Stadium turf, which cost him a touchdown that would have completely changed his day. You can roll with Nacua for another week. Those who bench him now are going to end up being very sorry. 
  • David Montgomery suffered an injury to his ribs and Jared Goff started putting the ball in the air against the Bucs. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 15 targets. FIFTEEN. It was his 10th career game with at least eight receptions and one touchdown.
  • Brandon Aiyuk had 10 targets but finished outside of the top 30 among receivers last week. Let's give some credit to the Browns' defense. The Vikings won't offer the same resistance next Monday night.
  • George Kittle had just two targets, one catch and one yard against Cleveland on Sunday. And he's had four targets or fewer in four of the last five games. That has to change this week, especially with CMC and Deebo Samuel battling injuries.
  • The Jets are on bye this week, but I need to mention that Breece Hall continues to be pretty damn good. He's averaged more than 24 fantasy points in his last two games. Hall and the Jets' defense are carrying the team.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 7 Opponent
51. Drake London WR29 at Buccaneers
52. T.J. Hockenson TE4 vs. 49ers
53. Najee Harris RB20 at Rams
54. Rachaad White RB21 vs. Falcons
55. Gabe Davis WR30 at Patriots
56. Michael Thomas WR31 vs. Jaguars
57. Josh Palmer WR32 at Chiefs
58. Evan Engram TE5 at Saints
59. Wan'Dale Robinson WR33 vs. Commanders
60. Jordan Addison WR34 vs. 49ers
61. Jaylen Warren RB22 at Rams
62. Courtland Sutton WR35 vs. Packers
63. Sam LaPorta TE6 at Ravens
64. Dallas Goedert TE7 vs. Dolphins
65. Amari Cooper WR36 at Colts
66. Josh Downs WR37 vs. Browns
67. Jaleel McLaughlin RB23 vs. Packers
68. Alexander Mattison RB24 vs. 49ers
69. D'Onta Foreman RB25 vs. Raiders
70. K.J. Osborn WR38 vs. 49ers
71. Darren Waller TE8 vs. Commanders
72. Keaontay Ingram RB26 at Seahawks
73. Rashee Rice WR39 vs. Chargers
74. Logan Thomas TE9 at Giants
75. Cole Kmet TE10 vs. Raiders
76. Zach Ertz TE11 at Seahawks
77. Kendrick Bourne WR40 vs. Bills
78. Diontae Johnson WR41 at Rams
79. Curtis Samuel WR42 at Giants
80. Kareem Hunt RB27 at Colts
81. Michael Wilson WR43 at Seahawks
82. Kyle Pitts TE12 at Buccaneers
83. Josh Reynolds WR44 at Ravens
84. Roschon Johnson RB28 vs. Raiders
85. Justice Hill RB29 vs. Lions
86. Elijah Moore WR45 at Colts
87. Rondale Moore WR46 at Seahawks
88. Zack Moss RB30 vs. Browns
89. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR47 vs. Bills
90. Tutu Atwell WR48 vs. Steelers
91. Jerry Jeudy WR49 vs. Packers
92. Jahan Dotson WR50 at Giants
93. Michael Mayer TE13 at Bears
94. Pat Freiermuth TE14 at Rams
95. Javonte Williams RB31 vs. Packers
96. Jordan Mason RB32 at Vikings
97. Tyler Higbee TE15 vs. Steelers
98. Quentin Johnston WR51 at Chiefs
99. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR52 vs. Cardinals
100. Rashid Shaheed WR53 vs. Jaguars
  • Drake London had 12 targets and finished with a career-high nine receptions for 125 yards against the Commanders. I don't expect him to produce like that every week, but he could get something good done against the Buccaneers in Week 7
  • Kendrick Bourne had close to 20 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Raiders. I was in on that one! I'm not 100 percent fully on board right now, though. But again, injuries and the bye weeks will make people do strange things. Keep an eye on whether JuJu Smith-Schuster returns from injury. 
  • Curtis Samuel has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. It seems he's the receiver you want from the Washington offense. Outside of Terry McLaurin, obviously. But Samuel has been the Swiss Army knife, not Antonio Gibson.
  • Kareem Hunt was a top-12 running back in Week 6 with 16.1 fantasy points. I still believe the usage for Jerome Ford is going to be there. In fact, this might be an ideal time to deal Hunt if possible. Use this week to prey on those who are hurting for running back help. People like me. 
  • Jerry Jeudy ran a season-low 22 routes in Week 6. He has not scored a touchdown in 11 of his last 12 games. He's going to eventually have a breakout game. But how many games is he going to cost your team as you wait for that to happen?
  • Michael Mayer is a tight end to look at this week. His snap percentage has increased in four consecutive weeks. He had a season-high six targets in Week 6. I expect this to be a trend that continues.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 7 Opponent
101. Emari Demercado RB33 at Seahawks
102. Damien Williams RB34 at Seahawks
103. Tyler Allgeier RB35 at Buccaneers
104. Jonnu Smith TE16 at Buccaneers
105. Hunter Henry TE17 vs. Bills
106. David Montgomery RB36 at Ravens
107. AJ DIllon RB37 at Broncos
108. Gus Edwards RB38 vs. Lions
109. Braxton Berrios WR54 at Eagles
110. Darnell Mooney WR55 vs. Raiders
111. Skyy Moore WR56 vs. Chargers
112. Marvin Mims Jr. WR57 vs. Packers
113. Gerald Everett TE18 at Chiefs
114. Kadarius Toney WR58 vs. Chargers
115. Ezekiel Elliott RB39 vs. Bills
116. Cade Otton TE19 vs. Falcons
117. David Njoku TE20 at Colts
118. Dawson Knox TE21 at Patriots
119. Samaje Perine RB40 vs. Packers
120. Antonio Gibson RB41 at Giants
121. Jerick McKinnon RB42 vs. Chargers
122. Zach Charbonnet RB43 vs. Cardinals
123. Tyson Chandler RB44 vs. 49ers
124. Kenneth Gainwell RB45 vs. Dolphins
125. Jameson Williams WR59 at Ravens
126. Tyler Scott WR60 vs. Raiders
127. Taysom Hill TE22 vs. Jaguars
128. Odell Beckham WR61 vs. Lions
129. Dalton Kincaid TE23 at Patriots
130. Latavius Murray RB46 at Patriots
131. Salvon Ahmed RB47 at Eagles
132. Kendre Miller RB48 vs. Jaguars
133. Jalin Hyatt WR62 vs. Commanders
134. Allen Robinson WR63 at Rams
135. Nelson Agholor WR64 vs. Lions
136. Durham Smythe TE24 at Eagles
137. Craig Reynolds RB49 at Ravens
138. Elijah Mitchell RB50 at Vikings
139. Trey Palmer WR65 vs. Falcons
140. Kalif Raymond WR66 at Ravens
141. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB51 vs. Chargers
142. Alec Pierce WR67 vs. Browns
143. Noah Fant TE25 vs. Cardinals
144. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR68 vs. Chargers
145. Mack Hollins WR69 at Buccaneers
146. Donald Parham TE26 at Chiefs
147. Matt Breida RB52 vs. Commanders
148. Mike Gesicki TE27 vs. Bills
149. Boston Scott RB53 vs. Dolphins
150. Justyn Ross WR70 vs. Chargers
  • Antonio Gibson had a touchdown catch on Sunday and still wasn't a top-25 fantasy running back in Week 6. But I have hope that he's going to start getting more involved.
  • If you find yourself in a tough spot at running back this week, pick up a guy who plays in a prolific offense. Salvon Ahmed could be a good candidate if he's the RB2 behind Raheem Mostert this week due to injuries. The Dolphins lead the league with 181.8 rushing yards per game this season. 
  • Craig Reynolds might be an option for you this week depending on the status of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Reynolds has three red-zone carries over the last two weeks. The Lions are tied for third in the league with nine rushing touchdowns this season.

