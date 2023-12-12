Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 15

Published: Dec 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 15 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Cardinals
2. CeeDee Lamb WR1 at Bills
3. Bijan Robinson RB2 at Panthers
4. Alvin Kamara RB3 vs. Giants
5. A.J. Brown WR2 at Seahawks
6. Tyreek Hill WR3 vs. Jets
7. Zack Moss RB4 vs. Steelers
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 vs. Broncos
9. Mike Evans WR5 at Packers
10. Davante Adams WR6 vs. Chargers
11. Michael Pittman Jr. WR7 vs. Steelers
12. Ja'Marr Chase WR8 vs. Vikings
13. Rachaad White RB5 at Packers
14. Kyren Williams RB6 vs. Commanders
15. Travis Kelce TE1 at Patriots
16. Josh Jacobs RB7 vs. Chargers
17. Deebo Samuel WR9 at Cardinals
18. De'Von Achane RB8 vs. Jets
19. Saquon Barkley RB9 at Saints
20. Austin Ekeler RB10 at Raiders
21. Jahmyr Gibbs RB11 vs. Broncos
22. Cooper Kupp WR10 vs. Commanders
23. Brandon Aiyuk WR11 at Cardinals
24. Stefon Diggs WR12 vs. Cowboys
25. Joe Mixon RB12 vs. Vikings
26. Tony Pollard RB13 at Bills
27. Chris Olave WR13 vs. Giants
28. DJ Moore WR14 at Browns
29. Courtland Sutton WR15 at Lions
30. DK Metcalf WR16 vs. Eagles
31. Jaylen Waddle WR17 vs. Jets
32. Javonte Williams RB14 at Lions
33. Puka Nacua WR18 vs. Commanders
34. David Montgomery RB15 vs. Broncos
35. Keenan Allen WR19 at Raiders
36. Nico Collins WR20 at Titans
37. Breece Hall RB16 at Dolphins
38. James Cook RB17 vs. Cowboys
39. Aaron Jones RB18 vs. Buccaneers
40. Sam LaPorta TE2 vs. Broncos
41. D'Andre Swift RB19 at Seahawks
42. DeVonta Smith WR21 at Seahawks
43. Raheem Mostert RB20 vs. Jets
44. Travis Etienne RB21 vs. Ravens
45. Garrett Wilson WR22 at Dolphins
46. Drake London WR23 at Panthers
47. DeAndre Hopkins WR24 vs. Texans
48. George Kittle TE3 at Cardinals
49. Jayden Reed WR25 vs. Buccaneers
50. T.J. Hockenson TE4 vs. Broncos
  • Bijan Robinsonhas scored four touchdowns in his last four games. He's had 19-plus touches in three of his last four. And in Week 15, he'll face the Panthers, who have allowed a league-high 21 rushing touchdowns this season. 
  • I know you don't just look at what one player (like, say, Deebo Samuel) accomplished against a certain team (like, say, the Seahawks) and presume another player (like, say, A.J. Brown) can do the same thing against that team -- but I'm totally doing that with Brown this week. Brown has a great matchup against Seattle, which has allowed a top-four receiver in each of the last two games (including Deebo, who racked up seven catches for 149 yards and a TD in Week 14).
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10.3 targets and 7.3 receptions per game this season, ranking third and fourth in the NFL, respectively. He's had 90-plus receiving yards in seven games.
  • Deebo Samuel has been the key for the 49ers in 2023 -- and it's not just because he's registered 34-plus fantasy points in back to back games. Samuel has logged either seven-plus targets or five-plus carries in six games, and the Niners won all of them, while Christian McCaffrey averaged a full yard more per carry (5.8) than he did when Samuel failed to meet either of those thresholds (4.6). Samuel is like The Janitor on Scrubs. He wasn't the main person, but he was the guy who held it all together, and the show wasn't as good without him. (Plus, Neil Flynn is excellent in everything.)
  • Joe Mixon got snaked for a touchdown by Jake Browning in Week 14. But Mixon has had at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's scored a touchdown in six of his last seven. 
  • DK Metcalf has scored four touchdowns in his last two games, and he's had 15 end-zone targets this season, tied for third-most in the NFL.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 15 Opponent
51. Justin Jefferson WR26 at Bengals
52. Zay Flowers WR27 at Jaguars
53. Derrick Henry RB22 vs. Texans
54. Jaylen Warren RB23 at Colts
55. Ezekiel Elliott RB24 vs. Chiefs
56. Rashee Rice WR28 at Patriots
57. Tee Higgins WR29 vs. Vikings
58. Jakobi Meyers WR30 vs. Chargers
59. Brandin Cooks WR31 at Bills
60. Jerome Ford RB25 vs. Bears
61. Brian Robinson Jr. RB26 at Rams
62. Chuba Hubbard RB27 vs. Falcons
63. Jake Ferguson TE5 at Bills
64. Terry McLaurin WR32 at Rams
65. Diontae Johnson WR33 at Colts
66. Keaton Mitchell RB28 at Jaguars
67. Chris Godwin WR34 at Packers
68. Amari Cooper WR35 vs. Bears
69. Tyler Lockett WR36 vs. Eagles
70. Alexander Mattison RB29 at Bengals
71. Romeo Doubs WR37 vs. Buccaneers
72. Calvin Ridley WR38 vs. Ravens
73. Adam Thielen WR39 vs. Falcons
74. Josh Downs WR40 vs. Steelers
75. Dalton Kincaid TE6 vs. Cowboys
76. D'Onta Foreman RB30 at Browns
77. AJ Dillon RB31 vs. Buccaneers
78. Gabe Davis WR41 vs. Cowboys
79. Gus Edwards RB32 at Jaguars
80. Najee Harris RB33 at Colts
81. Elijah Moore WR42 vs. Bears
82. Alec Pierce WR43 vs. Steelers
83. Kenneth Walker III RB34 vs. Eagles
84. James Conner RB35 vs. 49ers
85. Isiah Pacheco RB36 at Patriots
86. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR44 vs. Eagles
87. Antonio Gibson RB37 at Rams
88. David Njoku TE7 vs. Bears
89. Evan Engram TE8 vs. Ravens
90. Jordan Addison WR45 at Bengals
91. Trey McBride TE9 vs. 49ers
92. Cole Kmet TE10 at Browns
93. Jerry Jeudy WR46 at Lions
94. Noah Brown WR47 at Titans
95. Zach Charbonnet RB38 vs. Eagles
96. Tyler Allgeier RB39 at Panthers
97. George Pickens WR48 at Colts
98. Dallas Goedert TE11 at Seahawks
99. Kareem Hunt RB40 vs. Bears
100. Chase Brown RB41 vs. Vikings
  • Ezekiel Elliott was on the Waiver Wire Hot Sauce last week. He was on the Hype Train. And I think I need to spread the wealth a little bit. He had 27 fantasy points in Week 14, thanks to 29 touches. Dude has 40.2 fantasy points over the past two weeks.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 15 Opponent
101. Isaiah Likely TE12 at Jaguars
102. Odell Beckham WR49 at Jaguars
103. Zay Jones WR50 vs. Ravens
104. Jonathan Mingo WR51 vs. Falcons
105. Royce Freeman RB42 vs. Commanders
106. Jalin Hyatt WR52 at Saints
107. Devin Singletary RB43 at Titans
108. Jahan Dotson WR53 at Rams
109. Dontayvion Wicks WR54 vs. Buccaneers
110. Jerick McKinnon RB44 at Patriots
111. Miles Sanders RB45 vs. Falcons
112. Dameon Pierce RB46 at Titans
113. Kyle Pitts TE13 at Panthers
114. Darnell Mooney WR55 at Browns
115. Curtis Samuel WR56 at Rams
116. Marvin Mims Jr. WR57 at Lions
117. Marquise Brown WR58 vs. 49ers
118. Greg Dortch WR59 vs. 49ers
119. Tyjae Spears RB47 vs. Texans
120. Khalil Shakir WR60 vs. Cowboys
121. Tyler Boyd WR61 vs. Vikings
122. Demarcus Robinson WR62 vs. Commanders
123. Pat Freiermuth TE14 at Colts
124. Cade Otton TE15 at Packers
125. Hunter Henry TE16 vs. Chiefs
126. Gerald Everett TE17 at Raiders
127. Roschon Johnson RB48 at Browns
128. Dawson Knox TE18 vs. Cowboys
129. Tucker Kraft TE19 vs. Buccaneers
130. Parker Washington WR63 vs. Ravens
131. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR64 vs. Chiefs
132. Brevin Jordan TE20 at Titans
133. Jonnu Smith TE21 at Panthers
134. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE22 vs. Texans
135. Darius Slayton WR65 at Saints
136. Jameson Williams WR66 vs. Broncos
137. Robert Woods WR67 at Titans
138. Justin Watson WR68 at Patriots
139. Tyler Conklin TE23 at Dolphins
140. Rashod Bateman WR69 at Jaguars
141. DJ Chark WR70 vs. Falcons
142. K.J. Osborn WR71 at Bengals
143. Trey Palmer WR72 at Packers
144. Kenneth Gainwell RB49 at Seahawks
145. Rondale Moore WR73 vs. 49ers
146. Tanner Hudson TE24 vs. Vikings
147. Michael Mayer TE25 vs. Chargers
148. Latavius Murray RB50 vs. Cowboys
149. Josh Reynolds WR74 vs. Broncos
150. A.T. Perry WR75 vs. Giants

