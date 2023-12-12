2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 15

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
JUMP TO:
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 15 Opponent
|1. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|at Cardinals
|2. CeeDee Lamb
|WR1
|at Bills
|3. Bijan Robinson
|RB2
|at Panthers
|4. Alvin Kamara
|RB3
|vs. Giants
|5. A.J. Brown
|WR2
|at Seahawks
|6. Tyreek Hill
|WR3
|vs. Jets
|7. Zack Moss
|RB4
|vs. Steelers
|8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR4
|vs. Broncos
|9. Mike Evans
|WR5
|at Packers
|10. Davante Adams
|WR6
|vs. Chargers
|11. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR7
|vs. Steelers
|12. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR8
|vs. Vikings
|13. Rachaad White
|RB5
|at Packers
|14. Kyren Williams
|RB6
|vs. Commanders
|15. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|at Patriots
|16. Josh Jacobs
|RB7
|vs. Chargers
|17. Deebo Samuel
|WR9
|at Cardinals
|18. De'Von Achane
|RB8
|vs. Jets
|19. Saquon Barkley
|RB9
|at Saints
|20. Austin Ekeler
|RB10
|at Raiders
|21. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB11
|vs. Broncos
|22. Cooper Kupp
|WR10
|vs. Commanders
|23. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR11
|at Cardinals
|24. Stefon Diggs
|WR12
|vs. Cowboys
|25. Joe Mixon
|RB12
|vs. Vikings
|26. Tony Pollard
|RB13
|at Bills
|27. Chris Olave
|WR13
|vs. Giants
|28. DJ Moore
|WR14
|at Browns
|29. Courtland Sutton
|WR15
|at Lions
|30. DK Metcalf
|WR16
|vs. Eagles
|31. Jaylen Waddle
|WR17
|vs. Jets
|32. Javonte Williams
|RB14
|at Lions
|33. Puka Nacua
|WR18
|vs. Commanders
|34. David Montgomery
|RB15
|vs. Broncos
|35. Keenan Allen
|WR19
|at Raiders
|36. Nico Collins
|WR20
|at Titans
|37. Breece Hall
|RB16
|at Dolphins
|38. James Cook
|RB17
|vs. Cowboys
|39. Aaron Jones
|RB18
|vs. Buccaneers
|40. Sam LaPorta
|TE2
|vs. Broncos
|41. D'Andre Swift
|RB19
|at Seahawks
|42. DeVonta Smith
|WR21
|at Seahawks
|43. Raheem Mostert
|RB20
|vs. Jets
|44. Travis Etienne
|RB21
|vs. Ravens
|45. Garrett Wilson
|WR22
|at Dolphins
|46. Drake London
|WR23
|at Panthers
|47. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR24
|vs. Texans
|48. George Kittle
|TE3
|at Cardinals
|49. Jayden Reed
|WR25
|vs. Buccaneers
|50. T.J. Hockenson
|TE4
|vs. Broncos
- Bijan Robinsonhas scored four touchdowns in his last four games. He's had 19-plus touches in three of his last four. And in Week 15, he'll face the Panthers, who have allowed a league-high 21 rushing touchdowns this season.
- I know you don't just look at what one player (like, say, Deebo Samuel) accomplished against a certain team (like, say, the Seahawks) and presume another player (like, say, A.J. Brown) can do the same thing against that team -- but I'm totally doing that with Brown this week. Brown has a great matchup against Seattle, which has allowed a top-four receiver in each of the last two games (including Deebo, who racked up seven catches for 149 yards and a TD in Week 14).
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10.3 targets and 7.3 receptions per game this season, ranking third and fourth in the NFL, respectively. He's had 90-plus receiving yards in seven games.
- Deebo Samuel has been the key for the 49ers in 2023 -- and it's not just because he's registered 34-plus fantasy points in back to back games. Samuel has logged either seven-plus targets or five-plus carries in six games, and the Niners won all of them, while Christian McCaffrey averaged a full yard more per carry (5.8) than he did when Samuel failed to meet either of those thresholds (4.6). Samuel is like The Janitor on Scrubs. He wasn't the main person, but he was the guy who held it all together, and the show wasn't as good without him. (Plus, Neil Flynn is excellent in everything.)
- Joe Mixon got snaked for a touchdown by Jake Browning in Week 14. But Mixon has had at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's scored a touchdown in six of his last seven.
- DK Metcalf has scored four touchdowns in his last two games, and he's had 15 end-zone targets this season, tied for third-most in the NFL.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 15 Opponent
|51. Justin Jefferson
|WR26
|at Bengals
|52. Zay Flowers
|WR27
|at Jaguars
|53. Derrick Henry
|RB22
|vs. Texans
|54. Jaylen Warren
|RB23
|at Colts
|55. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB24
|vs. Chiefs
|56. Rashee Rice
|WR28
|at Patriots
|57. Tee Higgins
|WR29
|vs. Vikings
|58. Jakobi Meyers
|WR30
|vs. Chargers
|59. Brandin Cooks
|WR31
|at Bills
|60. Jerome Ford
|RB25
|vs. Bears
|61. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB26
|at Rams
|62. Chuba Hubbard
|RB27
|vs. Falcons
|63. Jake Ferguson
|TE5
|at Bills
|64. Terry McLaurin
|WR32
|at Rams
|65. Diontae Johnson
|WR33
|at Colts
|66. Keaton Mitchell
|RB28
|at Jaguars
|67. Chris Godwin
|WR34
|at Packers
|68. Amari Cooper
|WR35
|vs. Bears
|69. Tyler Lockett
|WR36
|vs. Eagles
|70. Alexander Mattison
|RB29
|at Bengals
|71. Romeo Doubs
|WR37
|vs. Buccaneers
|72. Calvin Ridley
|WR38
|vs. Ravens
|73. Adam Thielen
|WR39
|vs. Falcons
|74. Josh Downs
|WR40
|vs. Steelers
|75. Dalton Kincaid
|TE6
|vs. Cowboys
|76. D'Onta Foreman
|RB30
|at Browns
|77. AJ Dillon
|RB31
|vs. Buccaneers
|78. Gabe Davis
|WR41
|vs. Cowboys
|79. Gus Edwards
|RB32
|at Jaguars
|80. Najee Harris
|RB33
|at Colts
|81. Elijah Moore
|WR42
|vs. Bears
|82. Alec Pierce
|WR43
|vs. Steelers
|83. Kenneth Walker III
|RB34
|vs. Eagles
|84. James Conner
|RB35
|vs. 49ers
|85. Isiah Pacheco
|RB36
|at Patriots
|86. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR44
|vs. Eagles
|87. Antonio Gibson
|RB37
|at Rams
|88. David Njoku
|TE7
|vs. Bears
|89. Evan Engram
|TE8
|vs. Ravens
|90. Jordan Addison
|WR45
|at Bengals
|91. Trey McBride
|TE9
|vs. 49ers
|92. Cole Kmet
|TE10
|at Browns
|93. Jerry Jeudy
|WR46
|at Lions
|94. Noah Brown
|WR47
|at Titans
|95. Zach Charbonnet
|RB38
|vs. Eagles
|96. Tyler Allgeier
|RB39
|at Panthers
|97. George Pickens
|WR48
|at Colts
|98. Dallas Goedert
|TE11
|at Seahawks
|99. Kareem Hunt
|RB40
|vs. Bears
|100. Chase Brown
|RB41
|vs. Vikings
- Ezekiel Elliott was on the Waiver Wire Hot Sauce last week. He was on the Hype Train. And I think I need to spread the wealth a little bit. He had 27 fantasy points in Week 14, thanks to 29 touches. Dude has 40.2 fantasy points over the past two weeks.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 15 Opponent
|101. Isaiah Likely
|TE12
|at Jaguars
|102. Odell Beckham
|WR49
|at Jaguars
|103. Zay Jones
|WR50
|vs. Ravens
|104. Jonathan Mingo
|WR51
|vs. Falcons
|105. Royce Freeman
|RB42
|vs. Commanders
|106. Jalin Hyatt
|WR52
|at Saints
|107. Devin Singletary
|RB43
|at Titans
|108. Jahan Dotson
|WR53
|at Rams
|109. Dontayvion Wicks
|WR54
|vs. Buccaneers
|110. Jerick McKinnon
|RB44
|at Patriots
|111. Miles Sanders
|RB45
|vs. Falcons
|112. Dameon Pierce
|RB46
|at Titans
|113. Kyle Pitts
|TE13
|at Panthers
|114. Darnell Mooney
|WR55
|at Browns
|115. Curtis Samuel
|WR56
|at Rams
|116. Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR57
|at Lions
|117. Marquise Brown
|WR58
|vs. 49ers
|118. Greg Dortch
|WR59
|vs. 49ers
|119. Tyjae Spears
|RB47
|vs. Texans
|120. Khalil Shakir
|WR60
|vs. Cowboys
|121. Tyler Boyd
|WR61
|vs. Vikings
|122. Demarcus Robinson
|WR62
|vs. Commanders
|123. Pat Freiermuth
|TE14
|at Colts
|124. Cade Otton
|TE15
|at Packers
|125. Hunter Henry
|TE16
|vs. Chiefs
|126. Gerald Everett
|TE17
|at Raiders
|127. Roschon Johnson
|RB48
|at Browns
|128. Dawson Knox
|TE18
|vs. Cowboys
|129. Tucker Kraft
|TE19
|vs. Buccaneers
|130. Parker Washington
|WR63
|vs. Ravens
|131. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR64
|vs. Chiefs
|132. Brevin Jordan
|TE20
|at Titans
|133. Jonnu Smith
|TE21
|at Panthers
|134. Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE22
|vs. Texans
|135. Darius Slayton
|WR65
|at Saints
|136. Jameson Williams
|WR66
|vs. Broncos
|137. Robert Woods
|WR67
|at Titans
|138. Justin Watson
|WR68
|at Patriots
|139. Tyler Conklin
|TE23
|at Dolphins
|140. Rashod Bateman
|WR69
|at Jaguars
|141. DJ Chark
|WR70
|vs. Falcons
|142. K.J. Osborn
|WR71
|at Bengals
|143. Trey Palmer
|WR72
|at Packers
|144. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB49
|at Seahawks
|145. Rondale Moore
|WR73
|vs. 49ers
|146. Tanner Hudson
|TE24
|vs. Vikings
|147. Michael Mayer
|TE25
|vs. Chargers
|148. Latavius Murray
|RB50
|vs. Cowboys
|149. Josh Reynolds
|WR74
|vs. Broncos
|150. A.T. Perry
|WR75
|vs. Giants