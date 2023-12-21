Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

As expected, Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings -- the first of back-to-back Saturday tilts for Cincinnati.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Chase would miss Week 16 and perhaps more time due to his shoulder ailment. A day later, Taylor wasn't ready to announce the Bengals would be without their top wideout.

Now, Cincy is tasked with staying in playoff contention without their WR1 and their QB1.