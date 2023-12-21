Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

Published: Dec 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Zac Taylor wouldn't yet rule out Ja'Marr Chase on Tuesday despite the Pro Bowl wide receiver having separated his shoulder and reporting that he could potentially miss time beyond Week 16's game.

Chase is officially out now, though, after Taylor told reporters on Thursday that the Bengals will not play in Saturday's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As expected, Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings -- the first of back-to-back Saturday tilts for Cincinnati.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Chase would miss Week 16 and perhaps more time due to his shoulder ailment. A day later, Taylor wasn't ready to announce the Bengals would be without their top wideout.

Now, Cincy is tasked with staying in playoff contention without their WR1 and their QB1.

With quarterback Joe Burrow out for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury, the Bengals (8-6) have stayed in the thick of the playoff hunt thanks largely to the inspired play of backup QB Jake Browning, who's piloted Cincinnati to three straight wins.

Related Links

The degree of difficulty in getting a fourth straight win has now officially risen with Chase a designated no-go.

Chase leads the team with 93 receptions, 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns. In his absence, Tee Higgins, who had a pair of scores Saturday, and Tyler Boyd will likely be called on for more targets.

The Bengals currently are the sixth seed in the AFC and will look to stay inside the playoff picture without Chase when they face the Steelers (7-7) on Saturday.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

After silencing his critics after a masterful performance without WR Tyreek Hill last week, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made it clear he's only worried about winning football games. 
news

Ravens feel 'disrespected' being listed as underdogs in Monday night's showdown vs. 49ers

With the Baltimore Ravens seen as an underdog going into Monday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers, S Kyler Hamilton and his teammates are ready to prove doubters wrong. 
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White denies he 'quit' on team after missing Week 15

After sitting out of the Buccaneers' crucial victory over the Packers due to a lingering foot injury, LB Devin White was forced to defend himself against accusations that he quit on his team this week.
news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on potential of free agency: 'I just couldn't see myself anywhere else'

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is potentially a free agent after the 2023 season, said on Wednesday that he can't see him anywhere else.
news

Mike Tomlin says 'work in progress' George Pickens will play Saturday amid non-blocking scrutiny

George Pickens has attracted plenty of attention for his apparent lack of effort on one particular play during the Steelers' latest loss. His explanation -- "I didn't want to get injured" -- didn't do him any favors. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the matter regarding the 2022 second-round pick Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Saints-Rams on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a game with plenty of playoff implications.
news

Week 16 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Falcons to start Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder for final three games of 2023 regular season

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Wednesday that his team would start Taylor Heinicke at QB over Desmond Ridder for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.
news

Jets to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR to allow QB to continue to practice with team

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that the team is activating Aaron Rodgers off injured reserve even though the veteran QB will not play again this season.
news

Bills RB James Cook, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, Buffalo running back lead way with Week 15 offensive honors. 