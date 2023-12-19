Top five candidates for 2023 NFL Executive of the Year

Key acquisitions/signings: DeCosta made several key moves in free agency, signing Odell Beckham Jr. and re-signing Geno Stone, who have been significant contributors this fall. DeCosta also made some under-the-radar moves on team-friendly contracts/short-term deals, including those signed by Nelson Agholor, Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby, who was signed for $1.7 million after CB1 Marlon Humphrey’s injury in training camp. The biggest checked box of all, though, was finally agreeing to terms with Lamar Jackson, ending a years-long contract situation and locking in the 2019 MVP quarterback through 2027.





Draft outlook: Each of Baltimore’s first three draft picks this year -- wide receiver Zay Flowers, linebacker Trenton Simpson and defensive end Tavius Robinson -- have produced. Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick, has lived up to his draft standing early in his career, as he leads the team in targets (92), receptions (65) and receiving yards (680) through 15 weeks.





Overview: Baltimore boasts one of the more complete rosters in the NFL this season, and it’s paying off, as the Ravens currently own the best record (11-3) in the AFC. DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have ideal organizational stability that shouldn’t be overlooked or taken for granted. (I had the luxury of enjoying similar cohesion during my time with Bill Belichick in New England.) This game breeds paranoia and lack of trust because there are so many moving parts and so much pressure to achieve immediate results, so when you are partnered with someone you know you can trust (and someone who trusts you, too), you can’t put a value on that. When the partnership has that trust, it allows everyone in the entire organization to just do their jobs.