Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Humphrey's injury is the latest to a group that has been unable to avoid getting dinged up during camp. Projected starter Rock Ya-Sin is currently dealing with an injury suffered two weeks ago, while Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis are also working their way back to the field.

The Ravens are very familiar with this set of circumstances in recent years. In 2021, a wave of injuries on both sides of the ball decimated both their running backs room and their secondary, forcing Baltimore's staff to look far down its roster (and beyond) to assemble a group capable of playing in late-season contests. Baltimore's front office attempted to prevent such an outcome in 2022 by spending three draft picks on defensive backs, and used another pick in 2023 on a corner, Stanford's Kyu Kelly.

It's not for lack of trying, but bad luck has repeatedly struck the Ravens. This time, it stings a little more because the issue affects Baltimore's best defensive back.