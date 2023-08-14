Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

Aug 14, 2023
Nick Shook

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿' prolonged absence has ended.

The Ravens running back was removed from the physically unable to perform list after passing his conditioning test and returned to practice on Monday, the team announced.

Dobbins' removal from PUP doesn't necessarily mean he'll immediately participate in full; the RB was seen doing individual drills at Monday's practice. The listed reason for Dobbins' absence was a knee issue, but he hasn't hidden his contract concerns, speaking on the matter a number of times throughout the offseason.

He missed mandatory minicamp in June and participated in an interview in which he admitted he was dealing with the business side of the sport, while also declining to reveal whether he was battling any health issues. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, meanwhile, told reporters he had expected Dobbins to be in attendance but would have to settle for his arrival in camp.

Dobbins hadn't completed the latter portion until Monday, missing all of training camp thus far and Baltimore's first preseason game. Harbaugh recently echoed the same tone he once used regarding Lamar Jackson 's protracted contract negotiations, telling reporters "the ball is in J.K.'s court."

As veteran running backs elsewhere see their value continue to decrease on the open market, Dobbins is cognizant of a potentially similar future for himself. He has already dealt with an ankle injury that hampered him in his final games at Ohio State, missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury and played in just eight games last year because of another knee issue. If he's going to maximize his earning potential, it needs to happen soon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in camp that Dobbins might not return until he receives a new contract, and Harbaugh mentioned at the start of camp that Dobbins' situation was a "complicated" one. Monday's news might be the advancement Baltimore needed, though, to move past these initial stances.

At minimum, it cleared a path for Dobbins to return to the field. Whether he will soon do so with a new contract in hand remains to be seen.

news

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back at Colts camp, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been away from the team to get additional rehab on his ankle, returned to training camp on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

49ers not concerned about third-round kicker Jake Moody's two missed FGs in preseason loss

In his first preseason action, rookie Jake Moody struggled, going 0-for-2 on field goal attempts in San Francisco's loss to Las Vegas. Despite the flubs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not concerned about the kicker.
news

Amid Dalvin Cook chatter, Jets RBs show 'we're great players too' in preseason victory against Panthers 

The New York Jets' running backs showed that the group could get the job done against the Panthers on Saturday without adding Dalvin Cook, and Michael Carter agrees. "We ignore it. Talk is cheap," Carter said of the Cook talks. 
news

Colts HC Shane Steichen expects Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Sunday that running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been rehabbing his ankle away from the team facility, is expected to return to training camp this week.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke on highlight-reel play against Cowboys: 'It's a bit of a blur'

In Jacksonville's first preseason game, the Jaguars' third-string quarterback Nathan Rourke made a highlight-reel play against the Dallas Cowboys. He recalls the play as "a bit of a blur" in Saturday's win.
news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn feels he gained 'a lot of confidence' from performance vs. Jaguars

After rushing eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown, Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says he's gained "a lot of confidence" after his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the team's offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.