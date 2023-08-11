2023 fantasy season: Which training camp headlines are worth paying attention to?

It's not all Bijan Robinson all the time when it comes to rookie running backs in fantasy. Jahmyr Gibbs has elicited plenty of excitement among fake football enthusiasts. So, it's validating when a Hall of Famer co-signs that endorsement. Lions' great Barry Sanders waxed positive about Gibbs on Inside Training Camp Live.

"I believe they couldn't be more geeked about Jahmyr Gibbs and being able to get him early in the first round, and what they've seen so far and his attitude and his approach to practice," said Sanders. "When you get a young running back in camp and you see him in real live action with other players to see whether that speed transfers, whether he still has that speed, whether he still has that zip that he had in college. I think, so far, we see that he's going to be a guy that makes plays."