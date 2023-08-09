Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

In his first three years, Dillon has primarily sat in the sidecar as Aaron Jones drives the backfield production. Dillon has made just five starts in 45 games played. He's earned 187 and 186 carries in the past two seasons, respectively.

At 6-foot, 247 pounds, Dillon is a load to bring down for defenses and owns the ability to churn out extra yards. However, he struggled to make much of a dent last season, generating 770 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Per Next Gen Stats, Dillon generated -0.2 rushing yards over expected per carry, tied for seventh worst among all backs with 100-plus carries in 2022.

"I'm not satisfied with really how I performed last year," Dillon said. "Let's look back at when I have been really successful and how I approached the game and, yeah, looking back a little bit, looking back at those highlights, going back to what was my mindset when I was in college when I was dominating the ACC, what was that like and trying to just get to that mindset."