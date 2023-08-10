Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

Richardson has been heating up. Steichen said earlier this week the 6-foot-4, 245-pound passer has stacked a few “really good” practices recently and indicated that more reps will help him develop faster.

"You get repetitions, and you do things more and more, you're going to get more comfortable," Steichen said. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it's usually a good thing."

The Colts are still without Jonathan Taylor, who remains in a contract standoff with the team. They are coming off a nightmare season that saw the team fire Frank Reich, lose a game with one of the biggest blown leads ever and struggle mightily offensively at times. Colts Nation is keeping its fingers crossed that Richardson is the next in line of Colts QB greatness.