Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

Published: Aug 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM
First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday.

Richardson has been battling veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting job in camp, and that battle figures to continue through the preseason. But the fourth overall pick will get the first crack to earn the job against one of the AFC's best teams the past few years. He and the starters will play about a quarter on Saturday, per Steichen.

Richardson has been heating up. Steichen said earlier this week the 6-foot-4, 245-pound passer has stacked a few “really good” practices recently and indicated that more reps will help him develop faster.

"You get repetitions, and you do things more and more, you're going to get more comfortable," Steichen said. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it's usually a good thing."

The Colts are still without Jonathan Taylor, who remains in a contract standoff with the team. They are coming off a nightmare season that saw the team fire Frank Reich, lose a game with one of the biggest blown leads ever and struggle mightily offensively at times. Colts Nation is keeping its fingers crossed that Richardson is the next in line of Colts QB greatness.

Fantasy folks will be watching Richardson's preseason performance closely. His arm talent and athletic traits make Richardson a possible value fantasy pick, especially if he can earn the starting job outright prior to the Week 1 matchup against the division-winning Jaguars.

