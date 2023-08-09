Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a new deal.

While an offer was made by the Colts to the free-agent running back, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

Hunt continues to receive interest from other teams, per Pelissero.

One of those teams resides in New Orleans, where Hunt had a "great" visit on Tuesday. Hunt's appointment with the Saints came in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending Achilles injury this past week.

Hunt's visit to Indy was also necessary for a Colts RB room dealing with issues. Jonathan Taylor is nursing an ankle injury amid his contract dispute with the club, and Zack Moss suffered a broken arm that will keep him out through the preseason. The Colts signed veteran Kenyan Drake before hosting Hunt this week, and announced later Wednesday afternoon the signing of free agent Jason Huntley.

Hunt spent the last four years in Cleveland, where he produced 1,874 rushing yards, 973 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns in 49 games. He was the perfect complement to Nick Chubb as a change-of-pace back upon his arrival, but the production waned last season, generating a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 17 games in 2022.