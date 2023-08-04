Colts signing running back Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor uncertainty

Drake's acquisition is especially notable considering Taylor's trade request last week. Taylor, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list, has been the leading rusher for Indy since he joined the team in 2020, collecting a total of 3,841 yards in those three years. The league's rushing champion in 2021, Taylor was looking for an extension ahead of this season, but he and the Colts are not on the same page, and he's open to moving on.