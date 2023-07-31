Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Because nothing happens in a vacuum, Taylor's status cannot be viewed without also considering his role in this summer's ongoing saga regarding the devaluation of running backs. Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract -- due to make $4.3 million this season -- and after injuries limited his effectiveness last year, 2023 is shaping up to be a crucial year for a running back who vaulted into the elite class at his position in his first two seasons.

As the best offensive player on a Colts team that certainly needs him, Taylor knows he'll likely never have more leverage than he does now. An unfortunate bit of Monday news only strengthened Taylor's standing: Fellow Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during practice, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Moss is expected to miss six weeks, which would leave the Colts even thinner at the position.

But it's a bit of a precarious situation.

As this offseason proved, running backs aren't seen as essential commodities in today's pass-first NFL. Clubs have come to realize they can fill the depth chart with a committee, or draft a younger talent and rely on that player at a cheaper rate before repeating the cycle when said player is due to be paid. Instead of handing out lavish deals to young stars -- as was the case with Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman and Ezekiel Elliott -- teams are instead opting to stay younger at a position that has become notorious for lacking longevity, resulting in the use of franchise tags on a trio of stars (Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard), and a lack of work for a number of other quality players.

Taylor also needs to prove his health issues were just a product of bad luck, and not a sign of things to come. After rushing for 2,980 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two years, Taylor's 2022 season (861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries) underwhelmed, calling his future into question.

With plenty of recent data discouraging it, it's understandable for any team to be wary of paying a running back, especially as contract totals rise at other key positions. Managing an NFL salary cap is a delicate balancing act, and running back continues to occupy less and less of the total pie.

But the fashion in which the Colts are handling this situation isn't exactly savvy. Owner Jim Irsay inserted himself into the conversation regarding running backs last week, inevitably leading him to reveal the Colts had not engaged Taylor in long-term talks, which resulted in Taylor and Irsay having a meeting on Irsay's bus Saturday.

That meeting apparently did not go well. Shortly thereafter, Rapoport reported that Taylor had requested a trade, news to which Irsay did not take kindly.

"We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay texted Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "Not now and not in October!"