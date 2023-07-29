Around the NFL

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 09:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts entered training camp planning to conduct a quarterback battle between veteran Gardner Minshew and rookie Anthony Richardson. How long the battle lasts likely depends on the 2023 first-round pick.

Richardson owns high-ceiling talent but entered the NFL relatively raw, with areas that need significant development. If he shows strides during camp and preseason, he could win the opening-day gig.

Friday, the rookie took the first-team reps in practice, as Colts head coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate the two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s.

"He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said, via the team's official website.

Richardson pairs a massive arm with dynamic scrambling ability. If he develops the mental side of quarterbacking an NFL team, the 21-year-old's upside is through the roof.

"I thought he did a really nice job (today)," Steichen said. "The thing we were looking for -- obviously, he was stacking the days in spring and then you get that time off in the summertime. We didn't want him to take a step back. And I don't think he has done that at all. He's continuing to improve and grow and we gotta keep doing that."

We expect some big plays from Richardson this camp, but the rookie needs to display strides running the offense to push Minshew, a savvy vet already familiar with Steichen's offense, for the starting gig out of the gate. So far, so good. But we've likely got a ways to go before Indy announces a Week 1 starter.

