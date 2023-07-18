Indianapolis Colts NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Indianapolis drafted Florida's Anthony Richardson to put an end to the franchise's revolving door under center since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019. Richardson offers a rare combination of size, athleticism and arm talent, but had the least amount of college experience of any of the top QBs taken in this year's draft. He'll be able to develop under the tutelage of head coach Shane Steichen, who worked with Jalen Hurts in Philly. The team hasn't yet announced whether Richardson will start the Colts' season opener vs. the Jaguars, and he split reps with veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew in minicamp. Owner Jim Irsay has been suggesting from the jump that Richardson would play sooner than later, and said as recently as last week that "we have to get Anthony on the field." If Richardson flashes over the next few weeks, don't be surprised if sooner ends up being Week 1.

2) Expectations for Jonathan Taylor were sky high entering last season after he led the league in rushing in 2021. But a nagging ankle injury limited him to just 861 rushing yards over 11 games and required offseason surgery. Taylor hasn't been healthy enough to participate in the Colts' offseason program, but said during last month's minicamp that being ready for training camp is "definitely the goal." Patience will be key here, though, as his importance to this franchise, especially as it breaks in a rookie QB, cannot be overstated. And for Taylor himself, he'll need to put his best foot forward as he enters a contract year at a position that's been devalued across the league.

3) Once a source of strength for the Colts, the team's offensive line was a major liability last season. Indy's passers were pressured at the fifth-highest percentage (33.9% of dropbacks), they were hurried more than any other group (157) and they were sacked second-most (60) in the league last season, per Next Gen Stats. And yet, the Colts did not sign any notable offensive linemen in free agency and waited until the fourth round of the draft to address the position. GM Chris Ballard appears to be counting on bounce-back seasons from three-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly and three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson, neither of whom were nearly as effective in 2022 as we've come to expect. Richardson is a mobile quarterback who might be able to compensate for some issues up front, but he's also a rookie who will be adjusting to new looks and a vastly different game speed. The Colts could look to add more depth up front after roster cuts.

4) Shaquille Leonard missed almost the entire 2022 season with various ailments. He has been a dominant force on the field and a leader in the locker room during his time with Indy. The three-time All-Pro has said he feels “a whole lot better” going into 2023 and is hankering to get back on the field with his teammates. If he can leave the injury issues behind him, he'll help stabilize the Colts' defense.