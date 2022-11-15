Around the NFL

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 02:13 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Shaquille Leonard's injury-laden 2022 season has come to an end.

The Colts linebacker underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Leonard, who had been placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11, will miss the rest of the season following surgery, per Rapoport.

It's the second back surgery for Leonard this calendar year. Recovery from the first one in June held Leonard out for the first three games of the season. Leonard was quickly shelved again upon his anticipated return, suffering a concussion and broken nose in a Week 4 defeat to the Titans.

Leonard missed the following three games as a result but has struggled to stay on the field since, playing in only 39% of snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Commanders and a little over half the snaps in a Week 9 loss at New England. On the season, Leonard produced 11 total tackles and one interception in three games (one start).

Indianapolis has dealt with Leonard's absence for most of the season already, but the heartbeat of its defense won't be around in the locker room as he recovers from surgery. The hope is the latest procedure fixes Leonard's back issues for good, but it officially ends what is now considered to be a lost season for the 27-year-old.

The Colts (4-5-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Sunday.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers announced Tuesday they released former third-round pick WR Amari Rodgers.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'in a better place' with back-to-back wins before bye week

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning two games in a row before their bye week, QB Tom Brady assess the team's 2022 season so far as they enter the final stretch holding first place in the NFC South.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday he plans to stick with Marcus Mariota under center instead of going with rookie Desmond Ridder with Atlanta still in the division hunt.

news

WR Terry McLaurin burns Eagles as Commanders capture big upset win

On a night the Washington Commanders' offense rattled off a whopping 81 plays, keeping the Philadelphia defense on the field for 40:24 of a 60-minute contest, the game plan seemed predictable: Either a handoff or find Terry McLaurin wide open.

news

Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'

On a night the Eagles fumbled away the turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back with enough time for a game-winning score. Instead, Brandon Graham committed a roughing penalty.

news

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

After winning their first eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles committed uncharacteristic errors on the way to becoming the final team to record a loss during the 2022 season, allow the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate once again.

news

Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?

With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season to conclude Week 10.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE