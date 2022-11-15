Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Shaquille Leonard's injury-laden 2022 season has come to an end.

The Colts linebacker underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Leonard, who had been placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11, will miss the rest of the season following surgery, per Rapoport.

It's the second back surgery for Leonard this calendar year. Recovery from the first one in June held Leonard out for the first three games of the season. Leonard was quickly shelved again upon his anticipated return, suffering a concussion and broken nose in a Week 4 defeat to the Titans.

Leonard missed the following three games as a result but has struggled to stay on the field since, playing in only 39% of snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Commanders and a little over half the snaps in a Week 9 loss at New England. On the season, Leonard produced 11 total tackles and one interception in three games (one start).

Indianapolis has dealt with Leonard's absence for most of the season already, but the heartbeat of its defense won't be around in the locker room as he recovers from surgery. The hope is the latest procedure fixes Leonard's back issues for good, but it officially ends what is now considered to be a lost season for the 27-year-old.