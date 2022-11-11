Around the NFL

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts will put All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the shelf after his latest setback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Leonard will head to injured reserve, per a source informed of the situation.

The move means the three-time Pro Bowler will be out at least four weeks, if not longer. Rapoport noted that evaluations on the linebacker's injury will dictate how much longer Leonard might miss.

The stud linebacker missed the first three games of the season after undergoing offseason back surgery. He suffered a concussion in his first week back, sidelining him again.

Leonard played the past two weeks in a limited role, including just 54 percent of the snaps in Week 9.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday said Leonard suffered a setback on his surgically repaired back on Wednesday, ruling the linebacker out versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Now, he's out even longer.

If Indy's season continues to slide south, Leonard could remain out the balance of the season in hopes he can be completely healthy for a return in 2023.

