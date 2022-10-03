Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for 'TNF' vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts will once again be without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Head coach Frank Reich on Monday ruled out Leonard for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion suffered in the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Leonard missed the first three games of the season due to offseason back surgery. The linebacker played just 16 snaps, earning two tackles, in Sunday's loss before exiting with the concussion.

With the quick turnaround before Thursday Night Football, the Colts will not take any chances with the head injury.

In addition, Reich ruled out defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, who is also dealing with a concussion.

As for running back Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with an ankle injury, Reich said the team would see how he responds in the coming days.