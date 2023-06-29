NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL on Thursday announced four players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

Rodgers, Berry and Taylor can petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

The gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility, per the league.

"We have been made aware of Nick's suspension by the league," the Titans said in a statement Thursday. "We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies."

Rodgers issued a statement on June 5 saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Thursday's suspensions are the latest example of the NFL cracking down on gambling among players and other league personnel.

Williams and Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. Cephus, Moore and Toney were all suspended indefinitely and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. The Lions released Cephus and Moore following the announcement of their suspensions.

Calvin Ridley incurred an indefinite suspension last year for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. The then-Falcons receiver missed all of the 2022 season before being reinstated by the league this past March. Ridley was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade with Atlanta while serving his suspension.