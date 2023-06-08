Around the NFL

Colts coach Shane Steichen: We are constantly educating our players on gambling policy

Published: Jun 07, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Michael Baca

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since reports surfaced that the NFL was investigating Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of the league's gambling policy.

"All I'll say on that is it's an ongoing investigation with the NFL right now, and we are constantly -- it's an ongoing process -- educating our players, educating our coaches on the situation, and beyond that I will have probably no further comment going forward," Steichen told reporters on Wednesday during his previously scheduled availability.

The league's gambling policy prohibits betting on NFL games in addition to prohibiting players from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Rodgers, who did not participate in Wednesday's practice, addressed the reports on Monday in an Instagram post, stating he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation," Rodgers wrote Monday. "The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Representatives from the NFL were in Indianapolis this week as part of its standard efforts to educate clubs on its gambling policy, Steichen told reporters on Wednesday.

Five players were suspended in April for violating the league's gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Ridley, who was traded to the Jaguars during the 2022 season, was reinstated by the league this past April.

Rodgers, a sixth-round pick in 2020, started nine games for the Colts during the 2022 season, collecting 34 tackles, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in 15 total games played. The 25-year-old also serves as kick/punt returning option for the Colts.

