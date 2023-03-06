Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley fully reinstated following suspension for violating NFL's gambling policy

"The Jaguars organization is aware of the NFL's ruling to reinstate Calvin Ridley," the team said in a statement on Monday. "We look forward to building a relationship with Calvin as both an individual and as a player. Calvin is a proven playmaker and we are excited to see him compete among and with his new teammates, first during our Offseason Program in April and ultimately into the 2023 season, as we collectively pursue a championship for Jacksonville."

In November, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a trade-deadline deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire Ridley. The deal included a 2023 fifth-round pick (conditional upon his reinstatement). A 2024 selection will be at least a fourth if the wideout is on the roster. It can become a third-rounder if Ridley plays a certain number of snaps and a second-rounder if the Jags strike a new contract with the wideout.

Ridley's reinstatement is a massive boon for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense. The 28-year-old combines field-stretching ability with crisp route-running. In his first three seasons in Atlanta, the former first-round pick generated 3,061 yards and 26 TDs on 217 catches.

In 2021 Ridley announced in late October he was stepping away from the club to focus on his mental health. Then the yearlong suspension came down.

"Today's reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement," Ridley said in a statement on Monday. "I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person."