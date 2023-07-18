Tennessee Titans NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Two years ago, the Titans were the undisputed kings of the AFC South. Now, they look like a team in flux. As the rest of the division rolls out young franchise passers, Tennessee appears ready to roll with Ryan Tannehill, who turns 35 this month, for at least another season (or perhaps just the start of one). Derrick Henry remains a force in the backfield, but he's led the league in carries three out of the last four seasons and is 29 years old. And while DeAndre Hopkins will certainly upgrade an underwhelming receiving corps, he just turned 31 in June. Tennessee might have the oldest triplet in the league. While the reliance on an older offensive core wouldn't suggest a rebuild, the Titans overall just aren't as talented throughout the roster as several of their AFC counterparts. So where does that leave them? Tennessee enters camp at a crossroads between "win now" and "plan for the future." Will they start the season with a more clear identity?

2) It seemed like the Titans had found their successor for Tannehill when they selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft. But Willis was woeful in his three starts filling in for an injured Tannehill. And his potential as the franchise's next QB1 took a hit when the team opted to start Joshua Dobbs, whom they signed off the Lions' practice squad in Week 16, for their final two games, including a win-and-in Week 18 matchup with the Jaguars. Tennessee went back to the QB well again in April, trading up to the 33rd overall pick for Will Levis. While Tannehill is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter, the competition between Willis and Levis for Tennessee's backup job could be one of the more intriguing position battles over the next several weeks -- with the potential to have long-term franchise ramifications.

3) The Titans are expected to make their deal with Hopkins official in the coming days, but beyond the five-time Pro Bowler, there are not many proven receivers on the roster. The franchise will be leaning on the veteran not only to produce, but to take some of the pressure off the team's younger pass catchers, most notably 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks. Thrust into the WR1 role as a rookie, Burks struggled to find his way in his first pro season. Operating opposite Hopkins should open up opportunities for the big-bodied receiver and potentially lead to a Year 2 breakout. We'll see during camp whether any of the team's other young wideouts can emerge, as well.

4) The Titans' offensive line is a huge question mark after new GM Ran Carthon overhauled the unit this offseason. While you can't blame him for wanting to re-work a group that finished 27th in the league in sacks allowed, swapping out so many starters all at once comes with its own set of risks. In addition to several notable departures in free agency, the team will also be without offensive tackle Nicholas Petite-Frere for the first six games of the season because of a violation of the league's gambling policy. First-round pick Peter Skoronski and offseason signings Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill could each be featured prominently from Day 1. Expect some growing pains from this unit throughout the preseason and possibly even into the regular season.