Colts LB Shaquille Leonard 'felt like I hurt the team' while playing through injury in 2022, feeling much better now

It's also good for Leonard's psyche, which has certainly taken a beating in the last year.

"There's been so many times where I'm thinking, 'Will I ever be back to 53?'" Leonard said. "Will I ever be back to the Maniac?"

Leonard admitted his health issues were incredibly frustrating, but he's glad to be in a better place now. With all that he's endured since the end of the 2021 season, Leonard won't take his health for granted.

"If you work with a bunch of guys and you see them doing all the work, do you think it's cool to be standing on the sidelines while they're working?" Leonard said. "It sucks not being out there with them competing day-in and day-out. It's somewhat embarrassing."

Embarrassment will hopefully be a thing of the past for Leonard, who said Wednesday he's "feeling way more confident" as he trains in preparation for the 2023 season. If the Colts played tomorrow, it's not safe to say Leonard would be out there. But he's getting closer to returning at full strength with each passing day.